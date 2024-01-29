It’s going to be an exciting end to the season, so strap yourselves in - Crawley Town opinion

Watching at Peterborough United. Picture: Steve Herbert

We did however witness an impressive Reds display at Peterborough in the last sixteen of the EFL trophy.

For the second time in two weeks over a hundred of us travelled north to Peterborough in the hope of actually watching some football this time.

What we witnessed was a very impressive attacking Crawley display. Even with four changes Crawley dominated for large spells and after being pegged back to 2-1, after Tsaroulla’s fantastic opener.

We couldn’t quite force the equaliser which would have seen us go to penalties.

The fact the posh are on course for the Championship, it showed the level of football we are playing at the moment.

To push them so close, was a testament to the kind of football Scott Lindsey is getting us to play.

