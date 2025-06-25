'It's good to be back' - Former Bognor Regis Town and Eastbourne United striker returns to Hastings United
Barlow, who was part of Hastings’ academy set up, has gone on to become a powerful nine, scoring 35 goals for Eastbourne United, earning himself moves to Bognor Regis Town, Whitehawk and a brief spell at the U’s last year.
Speaking to the club’s website, Barlow said: “It’s good to be back at Hastings and I’m looking forward to getting to work.
“After speaking with Lee [Carey, Hastings boss], I am excited for the plans this season.
“Hastings is a great club and it’s such a top feeling scoring at the Pilot Field.
“[I’m] looking forward to delivering the goals for the supporters this season.”
Carey added: “I am pleased to bring Callum back to the Pilot Field after what was a really short period last time – but those things happen in football.
“He is fully focused on building for the long term and I believe that with both Callum and James [Hull] we have two forwards that are more than capable of scoring 20+ goals each at this level.”
