'It's good to be back' - Former Bognor Regis Town and Eastbourne United striker returns to Hastings United

Hastings United have announced the signing of striker Callum Barlow, who joins from Whitehawk.

Barlow, who was part of Hastings’ academy set up, has gone on to become a powerful nine, scoring 35 goals for Eastbourne United, earning himself moves to Bognor Regis Town, Whitehawk and a brief spell at the U’s last year.

Speaking to the club’s website, Barlow said: “It’s good to be back at Hastings and I’m looking forward to getting to work.

“After speaking with Lee [Carey, Hastings boss], I am excited for the plans this season.

Former Bognor striker Callum Barlow has returned to Hastings United. Picture by Martin Denyer

“Hastings is a great club and it’s such a top feeling scoring at the Pilot Field.

“[I’m] looking forward to delivering the goals for the supporters this season.”

Carey added: “I am pleased to bring Callum back to the Pilot Field after what was a really short period last time – but those things happen in football.

“He is fully focused on building for the long term and I believe that with both Callum and James [Hull] we have two forwards that are more than capable of scoring 20+ goals each at this level.”