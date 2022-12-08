Horsham FC ‘threw away two points’ in their 2-2 home draw against nine-man Aveley.

That was the view of manager Dominic Di Paola after Eddie Dsane’s late goal snatched an Isthmian Premier point for the Hornets on Saturday.

Tom Kavanagh’s free-kick gave Horsham a half-time lead and the Hornets looked in control when Aveley’s Ryan Scott was shown red for elbowing Lucas Rodrigues.

But the Millers rallied to lead 2-1. The Hornets’ blushes were spared when Dsane fired home from close-range at the death. Aveley’s Garrett Kelly then saw red for dissent.

Tom Kavanagh celebrates firing Horsham in front against Aveley. Picture by John Lines

Di Paola said: “It was another game where we threw away two points. Their keeper made two or three amazing saves to keep his side in it.

“They went down to ten men and we just switched off for their first goal. They scored another and you couldn’t believe it. Against a good side, who are third in the table, we were the better team but we were facing down a defeat.

“Credit to the boys, they came back and got a point out of it, but it’s another game where we’ve conspired to throw the points away. We’ve done that in the last two games. We did it against Cray as well. It’s infuriating.

“They had one cleared off the line in the first half, but apart from that they didn’t really trouble us at all, yet we’ve given them a free header in the box from a corner and we’ve been caught in possession doing something we’ve never asked the boys to do.

Action from Horsham's 2-2 draw with nine-man Aveley

“We’ve been talking about these kinds of mistakes for 19 games by the way. From the beginning of the season we’ve been sloppy defensively.

“Barring the Folkestone game, I’ve been happy with how we’re playing, but we’re not getting as many points as we deserve from our performances.”

The draw was overshadowed by an incident involving Horsham keeper Amadou Tangara. In a statement on Twitter, the Ivorian said he kicked the fence in ‘frustration’ after alleged abuse from Aveley supporters.

The Hornets travel to Brightlingsea this Saturday (1pm). Charlie Hester-Cook is set to return from suspension, while Tom Richards and Bobby Price are close to full fitness.

Eddie Dsane (left) netted Horsham's late equaliser against Aveley

