Still on track: Eastbourne Borough have a play-off place in their grasp – and the National South title in their sights – after a gritty 1-0 away win at St Albans City last Saturday.

With three league fixtures left, the Sports now sit third in the table, just two points behind leaders Truro City. A play-off slot is all but mathematically assured – and three victories would guarantee Borough the prize of second place, and home fixtures in the play-offs.

Kai Innocent struck a superb volley in the first half as the Sports secured all three points at Clarence Park, where the hosts lost defender Jack James to a red card. before the break. And in a game of few opportunities, Adam Murray’s side held on to wrap up an important away win.

This was truthfully no feast of football, on a hard and bumpy Clarence Park pitch, and with City teetering nervously above the relegation trapdoor.

Borough celebrations at St Albans - picture by Lydia Redman

It was the hosts who went close inside ten minutes when former Borough loanee Alfie Bendle ran across the front post to meet a corner from the left, but his header went just over.

Borough responded with Jack Clarke’s whipped free-kick from the left, picking out Camron Gbadebo at the far post, but under pressure his downward header went wide.

The Sports were enjoying more possession now, as they looked to break down the St Albans defence, and it took something special to do just that on the half hour mark. A cross was headed away as far as Innocent just inside the area, and he took the ball superbly on the volley to pick out the top corner – his third goal of the campaign.

Just two minutes later, St Albans were reduced to ten men. Clarke took a heavy touch in midfield and pipped Jack James to the ball before getting chopped down by the home defender, who was shown a straight red card for the challenge.

With that advantage, Borough looked to dominate possession, although without creating a clear opening, and we reached the interval with the Sports just one goal up. St Albans looked to threaten from the restart, but Harrison Smith’s header went wide as he met a free-kick in from the left.

The Sports made a double change on the hour mark – with almost instant impact as substitute Yahaya Bamba was played through on goal, but was denied by a superb stop from Johnson. Jason Adigun then combined sweetly with David Sesay on the right-hand side, before firing in a low ball which somehow evaded top scorer George Alexander.

But Borough were dealt a blow when Barry was forced off with a shoulder injury, after a lengthy delay. With ten added minutes as a result, the Sports had their hearts in their mouths as the Saints produced a final burst of pressure. A cross in from the right eventually dropped to Bendle, but Joe Wright recovered to make a fine stop at his near post.

Those ten minutes seemed twice as long, but finally the points were Borough’s - and with three games to go, the twists and turns continue.

Adam Murray’s St Albans v Borough verdict

"A hard-fought win, on a hard and very tricky pitch! We were in control for most of the game, without doing anything very special. We really need to make games like that one easier, for ourselves - we should be nailing the result earlier, especially with St Albans down to ten men.

"I've said before that we are a young group, and we need players to step forward and lead more strongly. But that being said, it's another three points and another great victory on the road. These boys have been tremendous on the road this season, grinding out results like this one.

"It was challenging at the end because St Albans were throwing everything at us - then it becomes less tactical and simply more carnage!

"Three more league games. Are we up for it? We've been up for it for the last nine months! We got this one over the line, and now we move on to Good Friday''s match!"