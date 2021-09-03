It's no happy holiday for Eastbourne Town and Eastbourne United

Eastbourne Town take on Bexhill / Picture: Joe Knight

AFC Uckfield pulled off a surprise win as they defeated Eastbourne Town and ended the visitors’ unbeaten league run through Nathan Hover’s first-half header.

Eastbourne Town lost again on Monday when they were defeated 3-1 at home by Bexhill.

After a goalless first half substitute Joel Kalambayi pounced in the area to put Bexhill in front. They extended their lead with the ball falling nicely for Evan Archibald in the box to half volley past Chris Winterton in the Eastbourne Town goal.

It was 2-1 on 82 minutes a mis-hit clearance dropped to Simon Johnson 20 yards out and the Eastbourne Town midfielder struck home a sumptuous volley. But Archibald struck again to make the points safe for the Pirates.

Eastbourne United also lost twice over the bank holiday, going down 3-1 at home to Littlehampton and 2-0 at Little Common.