'It's not acceptable' - Crawley Town boss says 'unprofessional' moments cost his side in Chesterfield draw

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey said ‘certain individuals’ in his side were ‘unprofessional in moments’ which cost them in the 2-2 draw with Chesterfield.

Reds threw away a 2-0 half-time lead – thanks to a brace from Harry McKirdy – to draw 2-2 and pick up just their second point of the season.

But Lindsey was clearly frustrated in his post-match in the manner his side threw away the two-goal advantage.

He told Gary Smith from the BBC: “I think we obviously got ourselves in a really good position and then we buckle in moments in the second half which, you know, we're just not brave enough and strong enough to do our jobs properly.

“I think certain individuals out there today were unprofessional in moments of the game that cost us. They get a throw in and one of the players lets their man just run off him and get a shot on goal.

“It's not acceptable.”

Lindsey mentioned that they had talked about what happened with Chesterfield’s second goal in the morning. “The second goal, we did a whole section in the meeting this morning at the hotel on how they like to pull their...They either flash crosses across the face or they pull them back and it's so important that we mark our man in the box, yet we're not marking in the box,” he said.

“It's 2-0. So two things that I've spoke about we haven't done. And then there's little bits and pieces like we get corners, we get a corner at 2-2 so it's an opportunity for us to go and score.

“Yet we shell it out to the other side of the ground. We get a throw in on the other side of the ground and Flinty flicks it on, no one's going in to try and score.

“So we're at the moment, in my opinion, unprofessional to see a game through. So I'm not accepting it and we've got to work harder as a group.”

Lindsey mentioned last week against Tranmere his side were naive in both boxes, but he didn’t believe that was the case today. “I don't think there was any naivety,” said Lindsey. I think that we defended the box actually really well. Two moments in the game they score because we don't do our job properly in them moments.

“But actually we defended the box really well and we attacked their box really well. Kahim [Dixon] should have scored. That wraps it up with 3-2. We've gone down the road with three points.

“We know that. But we asked a lot of questions of them I felt. I don't know what the shot count was. I would say XG wise we'd be probably higher than them I would think in the game.”