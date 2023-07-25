As Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton and their fans get ready for their first taste of competitive European action, their non-league neighbours Lewes FC are doing the same.

The San Siro, where last year's Fenix Trophy final was played (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

The Rooks – who play in the Isthmian premier division – have been invited to take part in the UEFA-sanctioned Fenix Trophy, an invite-only competition for clubs playing at a non-professional level with exceptional community focus, social purpose and an innovative approach to the future of the game.

This will be the third season that the Fenix Trophy has taken place. Last season’s was won by FC Skjold of Copenhagen who beat Prague Raptors in the San Siro in Milan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewes chairman Stuart Fuller said: “It was Tom Reed from the website Terrace Edition who approached me about it. The organisers were looking at expanding the tournament and our community ownership model and engagement in community projects caught their eye.

Lewes in pre-season action at Peacehaven - but they will be soon be travelling much further | Picture: James Boyes

"I spoke at length with the organisers and sold us as an ideal partner for them to be involved.

“It’s a very exciting opportunity for Lewes and when I first heard about I was determined to try to get an invite to take part. The values and objectives of the tournament are closely aligned to ours as a club so it seems a great fit. One of our objectives as a club is to play on the highest stage possible and the opportunity to play in Europe certainly delivers on that.

"It’s exciting for everyone at the club, and of course the fans, that we are involved in the tournament. We look forward to welcoming our opponents to Lewes in due course.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewes FC said: “We are not the only English club taking part as the 2021/22 winners, FC United of Manchester are also in the tournament. The full list of the 12 clubs taking part is being announced on a daily basis, until the end of this week, prior to the draw taking place next week.”

So far the following clubs – in addition to Lewes – have been announced

– FC Skjold (Denmark)– Llantwit Major (Wales)– Prague Raptors (Czechia)– Venus Bucuresti (Romania)– FC United of Manchester (England)– Vinsky FC (France)– KSK Beveren (Belgium)

Lewes added: “From the teams still to be announced there will be at least one further English side – keep an eye on the Fenix Trophy Twitter feed for updates. We will be drawn apart from the English sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The draw is due to take place next week, and we will be in a group of three teams playing each other twice, which means TWO European away days (and nights) to look forward to!!

The Fenix Trophy – fans’ questions answered:

How many teams are involved?Twelve teams involved with four groups of three.

How do you enter?The tournament is invite-only, making a it huge privilege to be asked. Kudos to our Chair Stu for his negotiations behind the scenes to secure us an invite.

Will we be able to watch the games from abroad if we can’t make the trips?It is expected that all games will be streamed via the official Fenix Trophy YouTube Channel. The games will feature double commentary, both in the home team’s and away team’s language.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When will the games be played?Once the draw has taken place, we will work with our group opponents to find suitable dates. Last season the first group matches took place in October, with the finals taking part in early in June. We are likely to play two games before Christmas and two between January and early April.