' It's one of the fixtures I look for first' - Crawley Town boss looking forward to returning to 'home club' Charlton Athletic
The midweek game will follow Crawley’s FA Cup third round tie at home to Lincoln City, with the Reds hoping to be in the third round by the time they travel to the Valley on Tuesday.
In another game where Crawley will only be focusing on three points, this game will be a big fixture for Elliot, as he returns to his home club.
The former goalkeeper moved to Charlton when he turned 17 and stayed there until 2011 when he moved north to Newcastle. While in London, he made 96 appearances for The Addocks, but this will be his first time confronting his former club since departing.
On whether he was excited for the reunion, Elliot said: “Yes, do you know what? I am. It's one of the fixtures I look for first when we come in because I've never had a chance to go back as a player. The paths never crossed.
“It's my home club and it's where I come through the academy and it means a lot to me, being a Charlton fan and there'll be friends and family in the crowd. Obviously it won't change the fact that I'll be going there to upset a lot of people but it'll be a nice personal touch to go back.
“It's such a brilliant place to play and hopefully the lads enjoy it as well, the occasion and the game, but we'll worry about that after Saturday.”