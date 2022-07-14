'It's refreshing, isn't it?' Crawley Town boss Kevin Betsy's take on first fan decision

NFT and season ticket holders have been given voting rights by owners WAGMI United and in a Twitter space held earlier in the week, co-chairman Preston Johnson said: “We're making a fan decision later this week and NFT and season ticket holders will have a say on what position group we end up signing for our next player.”

And talking to the Crawley Observer after 5-0 win away to Three Bridges on Wednesday, Betsy said “It’s refreshing, isn’t it? Its really positive.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We know and are fully aware the new ownership will do things differently here. We will listen to the voices of our key stakeholders, the supporters are massive to us.”

Crawley Town boss Kevin Betsy

Betsy also praised the new era at Crawley and thinks the relationship with the club’s supporters is crucial.

He said: “If we feel there is some things we can do to improve, we will take the information and make a really good decision.

"That is part of the new way of working, we want to have collaboration amongst everyone and have a joined-up approach in the things that we do, its refreshing really”.The Red Devils have had an approximate £3million to 4million cash injection following the sales of the NFTs, which dropped last week. Betsy was asked about the new owners innovation and he said: “What’s gone on at Crawley in the recent history of the club is amazing.“To bring the club from non-league and then get promoted to league one is exceptional, now the club has stabilised itself as a League Two club.“We really need to try and build now with the really good backing from our ownership group and be really mindful of the paths and steps.

"Together with the new initiative of the ownership and the people that have been here longer than us. We need to make sure we all join together and progress the club.”