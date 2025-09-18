Jamie Howell was left angry and frustrated after watching Bognor Regis Town toss away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at Moneyfields and sink to second from bottom in the table.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result left boss Howell questioning the quality and desire of his players, describing the wounding Isthmian South Central division defeat as an “exceptionally poor” performance.

It came after another 3-2 league reverse at Raynes Park Vale on Saturday and means Bognor have only four points from a possible 21 available in what is becoming a challenging campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result now puts pressure on Howell and his players as they head into Saturday’s FA Trophy second qualifying round clash at Westfield (Surrey).

The Rocks strike early at Moneyfields - but ended up losing 3-2 | Picture: Trevor Staff

Howell says the way his side surrendered their advantage was exasperating. Speaking to Rocks Radio, Howell said: “To be fair to Moneyfields they played some nice football but the goals we gave away were criminal and it’s the same old Bognor. We (him and the players) had the same conversation on Saturday and it’s a real problem.

“We lost second balls, lacked desire and the players have got to take responsibility and, fundamentally, if they can’t take responsibility I’ll have to take it out of their hands.”

The game started so positively for the visitors when Nick Dembele opened the scoring on one minute and the lead was doubled when Cal Laycock made it 2-0 five minutes before halftime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Moneys pulled a goal back through Rudi Blankson just before the break to give the hosts impetus going into the second half. And Faris Khallouqi made it 2-2 on 56 minutes as the Rocks struggled to find any rhythm.

Louis Gates’ 73rd minute cracker proved to be the winner for the Hampshire outfit as they took the three points and bragging rights and at the same time inflicted yet more agony on Howell and his troops.

Rocks: 1 Slav Huk, 2 Ethan Robb, 3 Matty Jones, 4 Tommy Block, 5 Chad Field (C), 6 Callum Laycock, 7 Billy Allcock, 8 Preston Woolston, 9 Dan Gifford, 10 Nick Dembele, 11 Lee Seok-Jae. Substitutes: 17 Alfie Barnes, 12 George Britton - Lee Seok-Jae (76'), 14 Toby Kingswell - Callum Laycock (72'), 15 Elliot Chaffey - Tommy Block (25'), 16 Paul Hinshelwood.