'It's time to move on' - Fan favourite announces departure from Horsham FC

Fan favourite Eddie Dsane has confirmed his departure from Horsham FC.

By Matt Pole
Published 2nd May 2023, 13:11 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 13:17 BST

The popular striker netted two goals in 13 appearances this season as the Hornets finished the seventh in the Isthmian Premier.

Posting on Twitter, Dsane said: “Been an enjoyable few years @HorshamFC but it’s time to move on, all the best to everyone at the club.”

The forward’s announcement prompted a number of Horsham heroes past and present to wish Dsane well for the future.

Hornets manager Dominic Di Paola said: “All the best Ed. Top man and top player!”

The club’s all-time leading appearance holder and club legend Gary Charman added: “All the best Eddie, a very popular player with the fans, and a complete gentleman. Poor time keeper tho. #whereseddie #eddiegoals”

Hornets midfielder Charlie Hester-Cook tweeted: “All best my boy” – followed by a heart emoji.

Horsham defender Alex Malins said: “Top player good luck bro”.

Eddie Dsane | Picture: John LinesEddie Dsane | Picture: John Lines
Eddie Dsane | Picture: John Lines

And Hornets winger Tom Richards added: “All the best brother”.

Dsane rejoined Horsham in September following a brief stint at Isthmian Premier rivals Margate.

The former Crystal Palace striker netted 14 goals in the 2021-22 campaign, including a memorable winner against National League South side Eastbourne Borough in an FA Cup third qualifying round replay.

Dsane netted 17 goals in 66 appearances in all competitions for the Hornets.

