The popular striker netted two goals in 13 appearances this season as the Hornets finished the seventh in the Isthmian Premier.
Posting on Twitter, Dsane said: “Been an enjoyable few years @HorshamFC but it’s time to move on, all the best to everyone at the club.”
The forward’s announcement prompted a number of Horsham heroes past and present to wish Dsane well for the future.
Hornets manager Dominic Di Paola said: “All the best Ed. Top man and top player!”
The club’s all-time leading appearance holder and club legend Gary Charman added: “All the best Eddie, a very popular player with the fans, and a complete gentleman. Poor time keeper tho. #whereseddie #eddiegoals”
Hornets midfielder Charlie Hester-Cook tweeted: “All best my boy” – followed by a heart emoji.
Horsham defender Alex Malins said: “Top player good luck bro”.
And Hornets winger Tom Richards added: “All the best brother”.
Dsane rejoined Horsham in September following a brief stint at Isthmian Premier rivals Margate.
The former Crystal Palace striker netted 14 goals in the 2021-22 campaign, including a memorable winner against National League South side Eastbourne Borough in an FA Cup third qualifying round replay.
Dsane netted 17 goals in 66 appearances in all competitions for the Hornets.