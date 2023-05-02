Fan favourite Eddie Dsane has confirmed his departure from Horsham FC.

The popular striker netted two goals in 13 appearances this season as the Hornets finished the seventh in the Isthmian Premier.

Posting on Twitter, Dsane said: “Been an enjoyable few years @HorshamFC but it’s time to move on, all the best to everyone at the club.”

The forward’s announcement prompted a number of Horsham heroes past and present to wish Dsane well for the future.

Hornets manager Dominic Di Paola said: “All the best Ed. Top man and top player!”

The club’s all-time leading appearance holder and club legend Gary Charman added: “All the best Eddie, a very popular player with the fans, and a complete gentleman. Poor time keeper tho. #whereseddie #eddiegoals”

Hornets midfielder Charlie Hester-Cook tweeted: “All best my boy” – followed by a heart emoji.

Horsham defender Alex Malins said: “Top player good luck bro”.

Eddie Dsane | Picture: John Lines

And Hornets winger Tom Richards added: “All the best brother”.

Dsane rejoined Horsham in September following a brief stint at Isthmian Premier rivals Margate.

The former Crystal Palace striker netted 14 goals in the 2021-22 campaign, including a memorable winner against National League South side Eastbourne Borough in an FA Cup third qualifying round replay.