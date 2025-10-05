'It's time to stand up and be counted' says Crawley Town midfielder after Cambridge United defeat

Gavan Holohan believes that Crawley Town have got “really good players”, but “naivety” is letting them down.

Goals from Shayne Lavery, Pelly Ruddock and Kylian Kouassi gave Cambridge United a 3-0 lead before substitute Kabby Tshimanga got a consolation for Crawley.

Reds dominated the stats again but it did not just click for them and it means three consecutive defeats for Scott Lindsey’s men. Midfielder Holohan said: “We’ve got a good group, you know. We’ve got really good lads in there, genuine lads. It’s probably just a bit of naivety letting us down, a kind of a mentality thing maybe that’s letting us down at the minute or has been letting us down this season.

"But everyone’s still together and you can see the quality we have in the team. It’s just, obviously, we need to be better in those moments like today. That’s let us down.

Reds midfielder Gavan Holohan arrives at Cambridge United on Saturday | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

“But it’s time to stand up and kind of be counted now because it’s kind of dragging on now. We’re, what, 11 games on now? Before we know it, the season’s going to fly by and we’re not going to be where we want to be and where we need to be. So yes, we have to stand up and be counted.”

When asked about the game, Holohan said: “It’s another game that’s got away from us again. It just seems to be a rinse and repeat this season. We’ve played well in games. It’s come down to moments, poor moments from us, giving away poor goals at the wrong times.

“I think we started the game well. Then, obviously, we conceded a poor goal from a set-piece. And even after that, I think we still probably looked a better team than them in the second half. We’ve had a few half chances. Then, we spoke about that at half-time, that we need to just keep on doing what we were doing, because we were dominating the ball, we were getting into good areas.

“And just be a bit more secure at the back. And then, we go on and concede a few minutes into the second half, which is just a killer. It’s just a mentality thing, just to make sure we don’t come out and just concede sloppy goals, because we’ve given ourselves too much to do.”

Holohan was then asked about the possible penalty incident at the end of the first half, which was similar to the one given against Crawley in the Grimsby game. He said: “I suppose if you look at it like that, it’s very similar in that way. And that went against us. I suppose that’s the frustrating thing. And the inconsistency, that probably drives people mental.

“I just felt like I got a nick on it. I don’t know, did the keeper maybe get a touch? But I think he still comes out and cleans me out. Nine timesout of ten, you probably get a penalty for that. The referee, for some reason, didn’t think so.

"There are five moments that can change the game. That gets us back into the game. I thought we were playing well up until that point. I think we’re in this ascendancy then, going in at half-time, obviously regroup and then we’re coming back out here at 1-1 instead of 1-0 down.

"So it could be a different game. That’s a big moment and it’s obviously frustrating.”