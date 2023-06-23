'It's us against the world' - Crawley Town boss says 'small club' has a 'siege mentality' going into tough season

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has said the club will have a ‘siege mentality’ going into next season.

Speaking after the League Two fixture release on Thursday morning, Lindsey said it was ‘us against the world’ as they take on some big clubs.

Lindsey did a Q&A with sponsors and fans before and after the fixture release, giving live reaction to the opening day fixture at home to Bradford City and talked about the tough Christmas and Easter periods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the event on Thursday morning, Lindsey said: “[These events are] Massively important. I have been speaking to a few in there and it’s important we have that connection and it’s important the club comes together and be as one.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey at the event on Thursday morning following the fixture release. Picture Mark Dunford/Sussex World

"It’s always easier when the club rows in the same direction, especially when you are a small club.

"I feel like we have almost got that siege mentality where it’s us against the world and I think it’s important everybody is rowing in the same direction.

"Events like this today is great, especially for me and hopefully for the supporters as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since he arrived at the club, Lindsey has had a connection with the Reds fans and he can’t wait to see them at the stadium on Saturday, August 5 for that first League Two game.

"They are great. They made my season, they really did,” he said.

"I felt I built a real connection with them. They were fantastic. I have said before, it’s a small club but the fans are a different class. I have missed them and I can’t wait to see them again when we start back. Big home game against Bradford, it will be great to see the fans on that day.”

When asked what would constitute a good season for Reds, Lindsey said: “ It is a difficult question. We obviously want to improve on what happened last year, that goes without saying. How far can we go? We probably need to add one or two players to what we have already got. I felt when I first came in the players really lacked confidence for obvious reasons because of where they were in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad