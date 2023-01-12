Crawley Town have confirmed that long-serving goalkeeper Glenn Morris has agreed to a mutual termination of his contract and will leave the club with immediate effect.

The experienced goalkeeper originally signed with the intention of combining playing with coaching duties at the club when he joined in 2016 but established himself as the first-choice keeper and went on to make over 250 appearances for the Red Devils across six years of impeccable service.

The 39-year-old became a real fan favourite at the Broadfield Stadium, earning the affectionate nickname of ‘The Cat’ owing to his incredible agility and cat-like reflexes.

Morris won Crawley’s Player of the Season award in four of the six seasons that he featured for the Red Devils. He had clearly made an impression on his fellow teammates as he also picked up several Players’ Player of the Season Awards.

Morris became an instrumental part of Crawley’s Football League tenure as he maintained and made the number one role his own in the six seasons that he spent with the club.

The evergreen stopper has spent the first part of this season on loan with League Two rivals Gillingham – who he has now joined on a permanent contract.

Morris said: “I’ve had some great memories and special moments playing for Crawley Town. I came as a goalkeeper coach, and I’m grateful for the chance I was given to be able to show what I can do.

“Thank you to all of the players and staff members that I played alongside, and most importantly, thank you to the fans! I wish you all the best! Cat.”

