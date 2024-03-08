Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Saturday’s visit to Wingate and Finchley was scuppered by a waterlogged pitch – and Tuesday’s scheduled match at Potters Bar went the same way.

Agutter’s team last played on Tuesday, February 13 and have not completed a league game for any of the past three Saturdays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club’s Twitter account was even moved to tweet: “Despite the lack of games over the past few weeks we can confirm we are still a ‘football’ club!”

Chris Agutter says he's not known a run of postponed games like the one Hastings United have had in recent weeks | Picture: Scott White

The Us hope drier conditions will allow them to resume their Isthmian premier play-off bid at home to Billericay tomorrow.

And there’s good news for their Sussex Senior Cup semi-final against Isthmian south east side Littlehampton Town on Tuesday – it’s on the 3G at Lancing so won’t be rained off.

Agutter said: “I’ve never known anything like it in any season. It’s so frustrating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have trained a lot and have trained on each day when a game has been called off, in addition to other normal sessions. We’ve tried to replicate the work the players would get through in a match to keep fitness and sharpness up.

"Some players will have welcomed the chance to recharge after a hectic run of games since Christmas but there’s a balance to strike and there comes a point where you need to be playing again.”

It leaves United with 12 games to play in a 50-day period but Agutter says they’re relishing the challenge.

They still have to play a number of the teams above them – starting tomorrow with fourth-placed Billericay, who have lost their past five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agutter said: “They’re up there for a reason and have some good individual players.”

Tuesday brings the Sussex semi-final – and a chance to get to the final, something Hastings have not done since it became an Amex Stadium fixture just over a decade ago.

"Littlehampton are a dangerous team – they beat Bognor 6-1 and Bognor are one of the best football sides in our division,” said Agutter.