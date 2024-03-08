I’ve never known anything like it – Hastings United boss rues more washouts
Saturday’s visit to Wingate and Finchley was scuppered by a waterlogged pitch – and Tuesday’s scheduled match at Potters Bar went the same way.
Agutter’s team last played on Tuesday, February 13 and have not completed a league game for any of the past three Saturdays.
The club’s Twitter account was even moved to tweet: “Despite the lack of games over the past few weeks we can confirm we are still a ‘football’ club!”
The Us hope drier conditions will allow them to resume their Isthmian premier play-off bid at home to Billericay tomorrow.
And there’s good news for their Sussex Senior Cup semi-final against Isthmian south east side Littlehampton Town on Tuesday – it’s on the 3G at Lancing so won’t be rained off.
Agutter said: “I’ve never known anything like it in any season. It’s so frustrating.
"We have trained a lot and have trained on each day when a game has been called off, in addition to other normal sessions. We’ve tried to replicate the work the players would get through in a match to keep fitness and sharpness up.
"Some players will have welcomed the chance to recharge after a hectic run of games since Christmas but there’s a balance to strike and there comes a point where you need to be playing again.”
It leaves United with 12 games to play in a 50-day period but Agutter says they’re relishing the challenge.
They still have to play a number of the teams above them – starting tomorrow with fourth-placed Billericay, who have lost their past five.
Agutter said: “They’re up there for a reason and have some good individual players.”
Tuesday brings the Sussex semi-final – and a chance to get to the final, something Hastings have not done since it became an Amex Stadium fixture just over a decade ago.
"Littlehampton are a dangerous team – they beat Bognor 6-1 and Bognor are one of the best football sides in our division,” said Agutter.
"But this is a great opportunity for us a club to reach the final – it would be a great occasion for fans, players and staff.”