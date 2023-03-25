James Tilley: Crawley Town need more clean sheets between now and the end of the season

Crawley Town made it three games unbeaten in League Two with a comfortable 2-0 win over bottom-of-the-table Rochdale with a goal each from Dom Telford and Dion Conroy.

James Tilley was awarded the man of the match after a terrific display as he was always ready to press the Rochdale back line.

The Crawley number seven spoke about how the work off the pitch with Lindsey has helped the team put in such an impressive attacking performance.

He said: “The boss wants us to press from the front and defend from the front and I think off the back of it we make a lot of chances from it, winning the ball higher up the pitch and obviously we can score goals from it”

James Tilley in action for Crawley Town earlier in the season. Picture by Cory Pickford

Crawley picked up only their second clean sheet under Lindsey’s management and their first at home since he was in the away dugout for Swindon in December. Tilley explained how big it is to finally get that much-needed clean sheet at home.

He said: “Clean sheets are massive, you score and keep a clean sheet, you win the game. With clean sheets we have got to try and have more between now and the end of the season.”

During the victory, new signing Anthony Grant came off the bench to make his debut for the reds. Tilley spoke well of his new team-mate and how beneficial his presence will be in the dressing room for the rest of the season.

He added: “As soon as he has come in he is talking, leading by example by showing his experience and helping out the players so yeah it’s brilliant to have him.”

Tilley was involved with Crawley’s second goal as he took a short corner to Jack Powell who set up Dion Conroy to head home. Tilley explained the thinking behind that move to create the goal.

He said: “We have been working on our corners to try and switch it up a little bit so it’s not the same every time and it payed off today.”

Crawley face Grimsby Town on Tuesday in their game in hand over Hartlepool, in 23rd.

Tilley was not shy to say how big an opportunity it is and that there is a rising confidence in the dressing room, looking ahead to the remainder of the season.