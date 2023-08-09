Mo Jammeh has joined the Rocks from Worthing -- and goes straight into manager Robbie Blake's plans for the opening fixture of the new Isthmian premier division season at Chatham Town on Saturday.

Midfielder Jammeh has penned a dual registration deal from the Rebels but the understanding is that the Gambian can be considered a Bognor player for the season.

Jammeh, who spent some time on loan at Lancing last season, has impressed in training and Blake is delighted to add him to his squad. But one player who won't feature for the Rocks is Josh McCormick, who has been released.

Blake said: "Mo has a lot of quality and we just feel that he can add to our strength overall, given how versatile he is in terms of where he can play.

Mo Jammeh has joined the Rocks on dual registration terms | Picture: Worthing FC

"Macca has served us well and it is always difficult to make these decisions but he leaves us with our thanks for all he has done with us."

Bognor have enjoyed a successful pre-season but Blake is under no illusions that the real test is before them. He added: "Chatham are strong, they have spent money on strengthening their options and we know it will be a test.

"We know we must be at it from the first kick and try to impose our game on them. It's the first of six or so very tough games that we face but there is no reason to think we can't start well and continue to improve."

Blake may have one more ace up his sleeve when it comes to bringing in new faces with an option on a former Premier League club youth player who has been training with the Rocks.

It is believed the gaffer wants one more player in the door and if a deal can be done with the south coast-based midfielder it will probably complete his recruitment.

He said: “We are almost there and overall I have been pleased with what we have done. We acted quite early to bring in the players who will shape our first team and that has meant we have been able to work for longer with them on how we want to play, and that has been a bonus. I’d be delighted to bring in one more player and I think if we can get that done it could be a really significant signing.”