Jarvis strikes to keep Bognor Regis Town's relegation at bay – at least for now
It was a rare bright spot in a miserable season for the team and ensured it was still mathematically possible for them to stay up going into their final four games – if still highly unlikely.
Early on, Potters Bar threatend when Brandon Adams slipped a backheel pass to Dylan Adjei-Hersey, but he had strayed offside. Joe Re had a swipe at goal but it bounced wide on seven minutes.
For the Rocks, Preston Woolston hit a free-kick into the area which Tommy-Lee Higgs flicked on, but the defence cleared. Ronnie Henry went down off the ball and required treatment from the physio.
Prosper Keto won a corner for the visitors but Jarvis headed it away. At the other end Jasper Mather hit the side netting with a strike from a tight angle.
Mather found Lennie Smith on the right and his cross almost teed up Higgs but he was blocked.
Chad Field surged up front to square the ball to Higgs, who stepped past one defender before curling his effort just wide.
Ronnie Henry went into the book after he fouled Freddie Chester. Higgs also went into the book for his reaction.
On 30 minutes Adams’ right-footed effort was tipped on to the post by Rocks keeper Ryan Hall. Thomas Avgoustidis, from the corner, struck the underside of the bar.
Higgs capitalised on a loose back pass by Joe Payne to run on and beat his marker but after goalkeeper Cian Moore got there to block his chance on 39 minutes.
Bognir joint boss Jamie Howell went into the book after complaining about Payne's reaction to a late challenge. Doug Tuck set Bognor up on the break with a pass to Smith, who used his pace but fired wide.
The last chance of the first half saw Smith send the ball high into the area. Moore spilled it and it dropped to Higgs, who was denied by a clearance off the line.
Early in the second half Smith’s low effort was kept out by Moore. Smith then sent a ball across the box but Mather fired it wide on the volley.
Bar's Solomon Sambou went into the book on 55 minutes. The free-kick was bound for Harvey Rew but he failed to divert it back into the box.
Re’s shot was saved by Hall and on the rebound Adams fired over. Hall kept out another chance on 63 minutes when a low cross fom Reece Beckles-Richards saw him find Re.
Jarvis put Bognor ahead goal on 71 minutes. A flick on by Higgs led to Jarvis pouncing to head in the bouncing ball.
Shortly after that, Woolston’s corner bounced out to Smith but he smashed it wide. Then from a throw-in. Jarvis put a cross on to the head of Higgs but he diverted it wide.
Ashton Horstead got Bognor on the attack, setting up Mather. He found Higgs running through on the overlap. Higgs sped through but hit it wide.
Higgs sent another chance over the bar from the edge of the box and at the other end, Re went to ground but the referee ignored the penalty claims on 86 minutes.
Field gave away a silly free-kick just outside the box in stoppage time but Payne curled it high and wide.
Bognor got through six minutes of stoppage time unscathed for a rare home win. They welcome Dulwich Hamlet next to Nyewood Lane on Saturday – and with Dulwich just outside the bottom four, only a win will prevent the Rocks from being relegated on the day.
