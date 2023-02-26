Jay Lovett takes charge of Haywards Heath Town for first time - the match in pictures by Ray Turner

Alex Giles gave Corinthian an 18th minute lead but Tom Collins’ quickfire double after the beak put Lovett’s men in charge. Oscar Housego didn’t read the script and scored an injury time leveller as it finished 2-2.

It was Lovett’s first game in charge of the Hanbury team since he was sacked by neighbours Burgess Hill and Alex Walsh and Dale Hurley were axed by Heath – with both Mid Sussex sides having work to do to make sure they stay in the Isthmian south east division for next season.