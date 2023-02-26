Edit Account-Sign Out
Jay Lovett takes charge of Haywards Heath Town for first time - the match in pictures by Ray Turner

Jay Lovett’s start as Haywards Heath Town boss so nearly ended in a win – but he will have seen much to take heart from even though the Blues had to settle for a point at home to Corinthian.

By Steve Bone
3 hours ago

Alex Giles gave Corinthian an 18th minute lead but Tom Collins’ quickfire double after the beak put Lovett’s men in charge. Oscar Housego didn’t read the script and scored an injury time leveller as it finished 2-2.

It was Lovett’s first game in charge of the Hanbury team since he was sacked by neighbours Burgess Hill and Alex Walsh and Dale Hurley were axed by Heath – with both Mid Sussex sides having work to do to make sure they stay in the Isthmian south east division for next season.

See Ray Turner’s Heath v Corinthian page on this page and the ones linked, and in the slideshow in the video player above.

