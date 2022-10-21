On Saturday nothing went right for them and a flat performance left them 1-0 losers at home to Bishop’s Stortford. But they got it out of their system when four different scorers were on the mark at Wingate and Finchley on Tuesday night.

The victory lifted them to ninth – and just two points off the play-off spots – ahead of another two-game week in which Elphick hopes they can carry on showing their talents.

At home to Stortford, United had to pull Bailey Akehurst out of the squad amind confusion over which of the authorities had registered his loan move from Gillingham. They were also without injured key man Sam Haslar – and lost Lloyd Dawes to a new injury setback at the break.

Tom Chalmers scores one of Hastings' four goals at Wingate and Finchley | Picture: Scott White

"I was quite upset – it was a really frustrating afternoon and we weren’t at the races,” Elphick said.

"But I was probably over-harsh on the guys after the game.”

United had a quick chance to put things right when they went to Wingate on Tuesday – and did that in style as Kane Penn, Tom Chalmers, Ben Pope and Sam Adams all scored in a 25-minute period mid-match.

"It was nice to have four different scorers and different types of goal – it showed what we were capable of,” said the manager.

"We’ve gone a different way and started using Tom Chalmers up front with Popey and it worked a treat at Wingate. I was delighted to see Kane score – he’s been an unsung hero so far this season.” The tests keep coming for Elphick’s troops, who go to fellow promoted side Herne Bay tomorrow then welcome second-placed Potters Bar to The Pilot Field on Tuesday night.

"We know Herne Bay having come up from the south east division with them and they have just recruited some very good players,” Elphick said.

"Potters Bar are going really well and will be more direct and physical than Bishop’s Stortford.”