Junior football is back in Pulborough – and it’s thriving
In 2019 with the support of Pulborough Social Club, coaches Tom Hayes and Rob Davies embarked on a journey into youth football, forming an U7s team consisting initially of five children, and that grew to 14 in less than two months.
Under the guidance of Tom and Rob the team began to show promise. Developing as friends and as a team they entered the Saywell Arun and Chichester Youth League.
It was not long before their potential became clear, working their way up to the top tier, and it was at this point that the ability of some of these children were recognised outside of Pulborough and the league, with some now representing Brighton & Hove Albion Foundation Elite and Advanced Centres.
Coached by Rob Davies and Steve Lucas the success continued, when at U8 the team won a tournament in Broadbridge Heath, followed by victory in the final of the LPA tournament in Shoreham at U9.
This little group of friends have become the ones to beat with visiting teams now accustomed to facing the formidable Pulborough Youth FC.
Pulborough now have three separate age groups – U10, U9 and most recently U7, and they have felt the full support of the community, family, friends and business.
There’s sponsorship from Leonardos’s Barber Shop, Spellman Electronics, Paul Greenfield, Pulborough Sports and Social Club and Martin Lundy-Lester, without which they could not operate.
With youth football again flourishing in a village where sport belongs, those behind it say: “The future is bright, the future is red and white.”
UNDER-15 FOOTBALL
Roffey Robins Atletico 4-2 Hassocks Robins
Roffey Robins Atletico continued their fine start to the season by beating Hassockq to make it three wins out of three. Hassocks had also had a good start to the campaign, and the match turned out to be a tight affair.
Luca Harris thought he had grabbed an early lead but was adjudged to be offside. The pattern of play was set, with Atletico enjoying the majority of the possession, with skipper Aaron Woodhams central to the Atletico performance.
Atletico soon got their first goal, with some fine work from Romario Moratalla who drove out of defence to find Rodrigo Ferreira who crossed for Harris to convert. Ferreira had a chance to double the lead, but his shot cruelly hit the post and the keeper was the first to react to smother the ball.
Hassocks started on the front foot in the second half, and equalised by bundling the ball into the goal from a corner. Atletico regained their composure, with full backs Will Anderson and Henry Dinsdale linking well with the midfield. Atletico regained the lead thanks to a Woodhams free kick. He mis-hit the kick, confusing everybody apart from Ferreira, who stuck it home.
Atletico scored their third, again from a mishit Woodhams shot, that reached Joshua Bellamy who knocked it past the goalkeeper.
The the game then became quite niggly with Woodhams in particular targeted. Anderson thought he had scored, but was cruelly denied as the ball brushed the arm of a team mate on the way in.
Hassocks threw everything into trying to get into the game, Theo Botevyle made a couple of fine saves before Atletico scored their fourth. Woodhams received the ball on the outside of the penalty and, following some neat interplay with Ethan Douglas and Dan Campbell, this time struck the ball sweetly into the keeper’s top left corner.
Hassocks pulled one more goal back, although Atletico saw the game out calmly.
Manager Ricardo Moratalla said: “Once again, the boys have played very well and are building their confidence on the back of three wins on the trot. They have worked hard in training and it is coming to the fore now on a Saturday."