Keeper is Eastbourne Town hero on night of pure FA Cup drama

The preliminary round replay started in the same way their first encounter did last Saturday, Town looking bright in the first 10 minutes. Half chances and long-range efforts from Lloyd Francis and Co were forthcoming, but nothing troubled the opposition keeper.

Following Town's bright spell, Virginia Water began to assert themselves and control much of the possession for the next half an hour. But they too failed to find clear sight of a goal to really trouble Chris Winterton.

The second half started as the first finished, with the visitors on top and testing the keeper with the occasional effort on target.

Chris Winterton is mobbed by Eastbourne Town teammates after his penalty heroics in the FA Cup | Picture: Josh Claxton

However, with a trademark Oliver Davies run down the flank and cross, Town took the lead as Francis caught the left-back on his heels and prodded the ball home.

Almost immediately, there was a penalty to Virginia Water as Freddie Legg's tackle brought down the opposition winger and gave them a chance to bring the game level. Winterton could do nothing to keep out the spot-kick.

The game went into extra time and tired legs from both sides brought inevitable fouls and cautions.

An inswinging corner caused the Town fans to wince as Winterton came out to claim it but missed the ball, resulting in the Virginia No16 at the back post scoring the easiest goal of his career. Winterton protested to the referee claiming a push but the official showed him a yellow card.

Town needed a goal fast and with not long left, the breakthrough came via a Nathan Hover penalty after Davies was scythed down in the box from a tired challenge.

A shootout was needed but both Town scorers failed to slot home theirs and anxious supporters feared the worst.

But Winterton emerged the hero. He saved his opposite number’s penalty then scored his own immediately after.