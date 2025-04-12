Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two quickfire goals from Charlie Kelman sent Crawley Town on their way to a damaging 3-1 home defeat to Leyton Orient – leaving them a mountain to climb if they’re to stay in League One.

In an uneventful first half, neither keeper had much to do – both making one save each.

Liam Fraser had a shot blocked early on and then Luke Hutchinson made a great save from close range to deny Kelman. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy’s effort on 27 minutes was saved by Josh Keeley. Fraser also headed over the bar from close range from a Dion Conroy free kick.

However, the game came alive in the early moments of the second half.

Firstly, feferee Alan Young pointed to the spot for handball and Armando Quitirna made no mistake from the spot on 48 minutes.

Three minutes later, Charlie Kelman equalised after tussling with Dion Conroy, slotting the ball home from just inside the box.

It was Kelman again who put Orient 2-1 up a minute later after Hutchinson was adjudged to have brought down Dilan Markanday, Kelman slotting home the resulting penalty.

Both sides created chances with substitute Dan Agyei perhaps creating the better chance as he slid a ball across the Crawley box, but no-one could get on the end of it.

A late goal from Jamie Donley on 92 minutes secured the points for Orient after some sloppy play at the back by the Crawley defence.

This defeat sees Crawley stay in relegation trouble as they sit six points adrift of Bristol Rovers – who also lost – and Burton Albion,who wo, with Crawley having just four games left and sitting in 22nd place.

It was Crawley’s third defeat in a row and eighth in the past 11 games.

Leyton Orient are now three points off the play-off spots after this win.

Crawley’s run-in gets no easier – they now go to promoted – and as of today champions – Birmingham City on Good Friday.