​Goals either side of half-time from Jack Mazzone and Shamir Fenelon secured the Hornets’ first league victory since December 16.

Mazzone fired home his first league goal since August to give Horsham a 19th minute lead after a pinpoint pass from man of the match Lewis Carey.

The ex-Lewes stopper pulled off a string of superb saves to preserve Horsham’s advantage before Fenelon secured the three points with a thumping 67th minute effort.

Lewis Carey was the man of the match as Horsham picked up a vital Isthmian Premier win over Potters Bar Town on Saturday. Picture by Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootie

Di Paola said: “It’s a weird thing football. In the previous four or five games, we’ve barely conceded a chance and not picked up points.

“On Saturday, we thoroughly deserved the win but they had a couple of moments where Lew had to make some key saves to give us the win.

“But we’ll take it. We’ve been unfortunate over the past month. I don’t think we’ve done too much wrong. Bognor was the only game where I felt we were below par and did not manage to get points on the board.

“It was a key result for us. After this week, it becomes non-stop for about eight weeks so we have to attack it now and see how we go.”

This Saturday sees the Hornets visit Hashtag United. The two sides have already met this season, with Horsham hosting the Tags three days before their historic FA Cup replay against Barnsley.

Hashtag ran out 2-0 winners - in what Di Paola called a ‘pretty horrible game’ - and the Hornets manager stressed his side must ‘try and be better’ this weekend.

Di Paola said: “I thought we were miles off it that day. I thought we looked like a team who were in a bit of a state of flux. We have to try and be better.

“They’re a good team. They’re a bit up and down but that’s quite common in this league. I think it just shows how competitive this league is.”

Di Paola revealed Harvey Sparks, Jack Mazzone, Jack Strange, Daniel Ajakaiye, and Doug Tuck were all carrying knocks going into the Hashtag match, but the Horsham boss hoped to have a ‘couple’ back for Saturday.​​​​​​​

Meanwhile, midfielder Kadell Daniel has departed the Hornets to rejoin Isthmian Premier rivals Margate.