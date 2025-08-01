The big kick-off is just over a week away for Hastings United – but is even closer for Bexhill United and Little Common.

Lee Carey’s men appear to be building nicely towards the start of the Isthmian south east division season a week tomorrow, and will play their final friendly away to Ramsgate tomorrow.

In the past week they have played two friendlies at the Pilot Field and staged an open training session, so fans have had plenty of opportunities to see how the troops are shaping up.

Last Saturday they beat Bexhill United 3-0 and on Wednesday they welcomed Chris Agutter back to town as his Worthing side, who play in National League South, won 2-0 in another good workout for the Us.

Along the road, Bexhill and Little Common begin their seasons with FA Cup extra preliminary round ties this weekend.

Little Common manager Russell Eldridge will begin his14th season in charge of the club with the visit of Southall in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Following Common's great escape at the end of last season, the Common manager is upbeat about the season ahead.

"Pre season is not always about results but preparing players for the season and in terms of that I’m happy with where we’re at - we’ve managed to ensure everyone has had the relevant game time as well as working on a few things tactically. The group have put in a lot of hard work throughout,” he said.

"I’m happy with the group we have and the competition for places is good which will help improve the performance levels week in week out. We kept most of the group that ended last season with us and have added Kenny Pogue, Rory Salter and Darrell Shaw so there is a good blend of youth and experience.

"We have to use the experiences of last season to drive us forward and have set some internal targets that we want to achieve in the coming season, there is a buzz of excitement amongst the group and management and we can’t wait to get started. Starting well is key as it builds momentum and confidence."

"This weekend see’s us face Southall in the FA Cup at the Rec, so we’re hoping for a good crowd to support the team, there are no tables or form guide to go by but I’ll ensure we’re prepared and ready to go. Common's FA Cup match takes place on Sunday afternoon, 3pm kick off at Little Common Rec.

New Bexhill United manager Jay Skinner-Swain has sent out a strong message that his squad is raring to go ahead of Saturday’s opening competitive fixture - an FA Cup extra preliminary round clash with Surrey side Sheerwater.

With Bexhill unable to use their home Polegrove ground until the cricket season is over, Saturday’s match will be played at Eastbourne United’s Oval stadium with a kick off at 3pm.

Skinner-Swain said: “It’s a fresh start for us this season, and I’m really happy with how things are shaping up. The lads have come back in with a great attitude, and we’ve had a strong pre-season to build from.

"It’s fantastic to get the real business underway with an FA Cup game. The competition means so much to clubs at our level. We can dream of a nice run that will get a buzz going around the town and bring in much needed cash as well.

"We’ve kept a good core of players who know what’s expected, and we’ve added some young talent who bring real energy and hunger. It’s a nice balance.

"Our focus this year is putting in consistent performances week in, week out. Elevate our levels as individuals within the team and therefore build and grow together.

"The fans are massive for us. Having an average home attendance of over 200 is great at this level and when the fans are behind us, it gives the lads that extra push. We want to give them a team they can really get behind.

"There’s a good feeling around the place. We’re not getting carried away, but there’s belief in the group, and if we keep doing things the right way, we can have a strong season.”