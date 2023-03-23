Killpartrick’s message to Chichester City: We must fight for every point available

Chichester City’s players have been told to forget they’re in mid-table in the Isthmian south east division – and fight for every point between now and the end of the season.

Tenth-placed City’s 4-2 home defeat to Chatham last Saturday was their fourth loss on the trot and they’re now only six points clear of the pack of clubs in the bottom half.

Coach Darin Killpartrick said ‘silly moments’ and a lack of discipline – which had cost them early in the season – had crept back into their play and they must eradicate both in order to start picking up wins again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their recent run of losses, which began with three games in Kent in a gruelling eight-day period, is in stark contrast to a sequence of seven wins in nine that preceded it.

Chichester City take on Chatham | Picture: Neil Holmes

City go to bottom side Corinthian on Saturday keen to get their points tally moving again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Killpartrick said: “When we were given a reaaranged midweek game in Kent in the middle of two Saturday trips there, we knew it would be hard.

"The majority of our players have to travel from over Hampshire and it’s a seven-hour round trip for them on top of their day jobs.

"The performance at Faversham (in a 1-0 defeat) was not acceptable but at Sittingbourne (1-2) and Hythe (0-1) we played some positive football on difficult surfaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester City take on Chatham | Picture: Neil Holmes

"Against Chatham we got ourselves back into it at 2-1 and 3-2 down then had a silly moment, and that’s happened too often recently.

"That and a lack of discipline – in terms of giving away too many free-kicks and picking up bookings and suspensions – has hurt us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We don’t have the finances for a big squad and can’t rotate players. Overall this squad have done so well for us this season but we must now fight for every point in the remaining six games.

"It’s so easy to get sucked into lower reaches of the table if you don’t.”

Killpartrick paid tribute to City’s assistant manager Graeme Gee, who has been at recent matches despite battling serious illness.

"It’s fantastic to have him at games with us after all he has been dealing with. The man is incredible,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad