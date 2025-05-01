Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With nothing but pride to play for in their last game of the season, Horsham YMCA fought back valiantly from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Lingfield.

Sixteen-year-old subTom King came on to score at the death, just as he did against Haywards Heath two weeks previously

YM, though, got off to a poor start and were a goal down in six minutes, when Lingfield skipper Conor Wilford unleashed a spectacular long range blast, crashing in to the top left corner.

It soon got worse, Sirak Negassi doubling the visitors’ lead from a goalmouth melee, and only the bravery of YM’s teenage keeper Alex Barker prevented an immediate third Lingfield goal.

But YM picked themselves up earning two corners before Jack Marney clawed back a goal hooking in an unstoppable volley, the score remaining 1-2 at the break.

After two early second half wayward strikes Barker rushed out to clear, ahead of Charlie Paye also repelling Lingfield, but YM were coming more and more into the game.

With time evaporating, Lingfield were reduced to 10 men when Wilford was red-carded. Then King came off the bench to be denied, until in the seventh minute of added time his last ditch goal grabbed a point.

YM finished 12th, their equal highest position in the past five seasons, manager Liam Giles telling the County Times: “We started badly, but salvaged a point.

"We’re doing much better – not where we want to be, but much better, and I’ve arranged seven friendlies ahead of next season, assessing where we are in the first two, then really challenging us in the next five matches.”