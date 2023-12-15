AFC Uckfield Town have appointed Haig Kingston as the club’s new first-team manager after an extensive search.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kingston, who is 33, has extensive experience in the Southern Combinationl League as a player and will step up to his first management role at the level with the Oakmen.

He has recently been first-team manager at Mid Sussex Football League Premier Division side Cuckfield Rangers and leaves a role as assistant manager at Saltdean United to join Uckfield, along with his assistant Harrison Burley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After previous roles as goalkeeping coach at Hassocks, Lindfield and a short-term role at The Oaks under Steve Ives, Kingston is building his coaching experience all the time and is seen as the perfect appointment for the drive and energy he can offer his local club.

Haig Kingston is the new manager of AFC Uckfield | Contributed picture

Kingston said: “I’m very excited. It is a huge honour to be appointed the new manager of the football club. I am extremely grateful to the chairman, committee and players for welcoming both myself and Harrison into the fold.”

With the Oakmen sitting 19th of 20 teams in the SCFL Premier Division, the aim for Kingston’s management team is to steer the club away from danger this season.

Succeeding John Kirby in the managerial hotseat, Kingston is optimistic about offering stability to a side who have finished 14th and 16th in the past two seasons under different managers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Harrison and I know the immediate task at hand – keeping this club in the Premier Division where it belongs,” Kingston said.

“We are very much looking forward to meeting and working with the players to implement our philosophy and values. Our aim is to create a positive environment to succeed.”

Kingston added: “The coaching group won’t change much at all, as both Nick Bignell and Wayne Clark will form part of the management team alongside myself and Harrison, who joins as assistant manager.

“In terms of player additions, we have spoken with the committee about what’s required and we are already working hard to enhance the squad and complement the quality we already have.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being at the start of his managerial career, Kingston is a selection who could represent a path to longer-term developments at the club, which he stated were important to him.

“We have set both short and long-term objectives for the coming seasons that will improve both the playing side and the club overall,” he said. “One important objective for us is to create a solid pathway from our under-18s and reserve team through to the first team. That’s something we are committed to achieving.”

Living locally and having played against the Oakmen many times, it was also crucial that Kingston understood the philosophy of the club.

“I am no stranger to the club both in a management and playing capacity,” Kingston said. “It is my local club and a club that I always used to fear as a player, and that’s the environment we want to bring back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fun fact; [chairman] Justin Farrow tried to sign me over 10 years ago but it was blocked by my club at the time, so I know Justin will be happy to see me in an Uckfield shirt!”

In terms of ambitions for the current season, Kingston is positive about what can be achieved. Asked where he thinks the club can finish, he said: “As high as it wants to. The immediate objective is to secure our league position, but we believe this club has all the right attributes to be a top team at this level.”

“We want [to put] points on the board and [create] a platform to progress, it’s as simple as that.”

As interim manager since the departure of John Kirby, club stalwart Nick Bignell also voiced his pleasure with the new appointment and his continuing role in the management team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bignell said: “My time working alongside Wayne Clarke since the departure of Kirbs has been short but enjoyable. Wayne brings a great deal of professionalism to his coaching, and his continued involvement will be huge for the team moving forward.”

Bignell added: “I have known Haig as a local man for several years - having first met him whilst coaching his daughter briefly at Uckfield Grasshoppers Junior Football Club.”

“Having discussed the appointment with committee members, we were all in agreement that the aims and objectives of any future first-team manager must be aligned with the plans for the development of the club.”

Committee discussions ensured it was a unanimous decision to appoint Kingston as manager, and having been satisfied with the whole application process, there is renewed optimism for the rest of the 2023-24 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairman Justin Farrow said: “Following the decision for the club and Kirbs to part company, there had been significant interest in the first-team manager role and it would have been very easy to wipe the state clean and install a new man with a new approach.

“[We felt that] the likely outcome of mass upheaval, however, would not have been aligned to the ideals that we hold as a committee.

“I am keen to pursue our aims to build a local identity, a sense of community and to create a management team in that manner to lead a playing squad that maintains and retains continuity but is sympathetically supplemented with the extra resources we need, as has become evident over the past weeks and months.

“As such, I held talks with Haig who shares the same ambition for this club – his local club – and was aware of the hard work and improvements that have taken place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Haig lives in Buxted and has been a recent visitor to The Oaks. He has done some ad hoc coaching with us in past seasons and held several coaching positions across our rival clubs, so knows the league well.

“Crucially for me, Haig wanted to work with and was familiar with a number of our existing coaching team and playing squad, and was positive about improving our current league position, engaging the community, building an exciting future in which all our teams form an important foundation.

“Haig met with other club officials this past Tuesday and I’m delighted to say there was a very positive reaction on both sides leading to offering Haig the manager’s role, which he duly accepted.”

On the structure of the new set-up, the committee prioritised continuity for the rest of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farrow said: “The management team supporting Haig will include Wayne Clarke as head coach, as well as assistant managers in Nick Bignell and Harrison Burley, who joins with Haig.

“I’d like to offer my gratitude to Wayne and Nick for their continued hard work, especially over the past 10 days in working with the players and ensuring that any uncertainty was addressed.

“I’m only sorry for them that the weather denied them an opportunity to lead the team during that period. However, both will have the opportunity to set up the team this weekend whilst Haig gets his feet under the table and formally introduces himself to the players, the club and our local support.”

With full support for Kingston and his team, Farrow echoed comments about the optimism of turning the club’s form around this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It seems obvious, but our objective is to start winning games and if we can do that often enough then we will allow ourselves to pull away from a relegation battle,” Farrow said.

“But we also want to engage the community with the club and the club with the community.

“We are working hard to improve the facilities and this is being shared across our media platforms, but with everything it takes money and the costs of running a football club are not cheap.

“So we do need help in terms of sponsorship, match attendance and anyone who can volunteer any time to support the club in any way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is Uckfield’s football club and we want everyone to share in its past, its present and the future.”

Finally, Farrow shared his belief in offering Kingston the role despite his lack of extensive managerial experience.

He said: “This will be Haig’s first managerial position at this level. Given our position, it would have been easier to have taken a tried and tested route. However, I’m a believer in people, in giving opportunities and being bold and brave.