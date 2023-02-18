Kingstonian put four past Bognor Regis Town and it’s two defeats in a week for Rocks

Early on home keeper Lloyd Thomas claimed a bouncing cross from Imran Kayani as the Ks started well. Alfie Bridgman had the first Rocks chance when he cut inside to shoot low at goal. Rob Tolfrey denied him with a low save.Kayani got down the left again but his cross had too much venom and missed everyone in the box. For the Rocks Joe Rabbetts got down the left before crossing and he found Bridgman – but he glanced his header out for a throw in instead of at goal after not getting enough contact on the ball.Jacob Bancroft hit one along the deck and wide of the post from outside the area for Ks before Harun Hamid got the ball in low and it bounced up off a defender for Jacob Bancroft – he nodded it towards goal but it was straight at Thomas.Kingstonian took the lead on 28 minutes as Bognor failed to clear their lines. It was Kayani who cut inside before unleashing a shot with his left foot beyond a diving Thomas.A corner from Bognor saw Sam De St Croix find Craig Robson, who nodded his header over the bar. But Bognor got the equaliser on 32 minutes as Dan Gifford nodded in a ball that sat up kindly into the area.The level score didn't last long as Bancroft crossed low across the goalmouth for Alexander MacAllister to slide in on 34 minutes for Kingstonian to take a 2-1 lead.De St Croix's corner fell to Robson who stubbed it at goal. It was cleared off the line and Sam Magri latched on to the rebound but curled it agonisingly wide off a defender.Rocks skipper Harvey Whyte – who last week played his 400th game for the club – was shown a yellow card for complaining to the referee just before half time after a free-kick was awarded to the visitors. HT 1-2Josh McCormick did well to get the ball across towards Nathan Odokonyero but he diverted his header wide. Isaac Olaniyan replaced De St Croix on 54 minutes for the Rocks. McCormick came on for Walter Figuiera in a further change five minutes later.Isaiah Jones hit one from long distance agonisingly wide for the Ks, before Figuiera did well to drive the ball into the area for Rabbetts, whose effort was deflected off a player and on to the crossbar. Gifford was there with an open goal at his mercy but somehow he missed.Figueira was again the provider when he whipped the ball in but Odokonyero’s header flew just wide of the post. Odokonyero complained he was pushed over in the chance but the referee gave a goal kick.Kayani beat the offside trap before speeding on and rounding Thomas who dived to try to deny him but he appeared to clip the player, who hit the side netting with his shot. The referee pointed straight to the spot. Kayani sent the kick beyond a diving Thomas to extend the Ks’ lead on 70 minutes.Whyte swung in a deep cross towards Olaniyan but Jones cut it out. A simple ball over the Rocks defence saw Kayani set through again but when he beat the defence with his run, his low shot was saved by Thomas at his near post.Whyte put the ball out wide to Rabbetts who worked the ball inside for Odokonyero who turned instantly to shoot low at goal. Tolfrey did well to dive to his right to stop it.Bognor did get a goal back in the dyming minutes when Rabbetts won a corner from nothing. His cross picked out Whyte who headed it on to the crossbar. It bounced out again to Odokonyero, who diverted it back into the net from close range.But the visitors restored their two-goal advantage very late in stoppage time. Ibrahim Jalloh burst through and slotted it in beyond Thomas.This was a disappointing game and a second loss in a week for the Rocks, who now visit in-form Hornchurch on Tuesday.