Kingstonian v Bognor Regis Town - the match in pictures

The loss sees Robbie Blake's team remain 11th in the Isthmian premier - a full 20 points off the play-off places. Photographers Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff were there to capture the action and you can see their pictures on this page and the ones linked. See this website for a report in the coming days and get all the latest from Nyewood Lane in the Bognor Observer every Thursday.
1.
Action from Bognor Regis Town's 1-0 defeat away to Kingstonian in the Isthmian premier division / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
2.
Action from Bognor Regis Town's 1-0 defeat away to Kingstonian in the Isthmian premier division / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
3.
Action from Bognor Regis Town's 1-0 defeat away to Kingstonian in the Isthmian premier division / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
4.
Action from Bognor Regis Town's 1-0 defeat away to Kingstonian in the Isthmian premier division / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff