Klaidi Lolos spoils Nigel Adkins' big day with a last-gasp winner for Crawley Town

Crawley Town 3, Tranmere Rovers 2: Crawley Town take all three points after stunning strike from Klaidi Lolos

Crawley Town got their second win on the bounce, after Lolos smashed home a stoppage time winner against Tranmere Rovers, in what was Nigel Adkins first game as interim manager for the away side.

The first half was, for the most part, a disappointing 45 minutes for the Red Devils. Although Crawley dominated possession, they didn’t manage to create any real opportunities until stoppage time.

Tranmere, on the other hand, did the exact opposite. They may have had their backs to the wall at points during the first half but were efficient in creating goal-scoring chances. This efficiency led to them taking the lead after a quick counterattack. Charlie Jolley rounded Corey Addai.

Klaidi Lolos of Crawley Town netted a late winner against Tranmere Rovers

The second half started strong from a neutral point of view; Corey Addai had to make a huge save to deny Tranmere a second in the 46th minute. From then onwards both teams went blow for blow with both defences being tested.

Crawley had a penalty shout for handball after Laurence Maguire headed the ball back across the Tranmere box, but the referee dismissed the claims.

Maguire was involved again and this time it resulted in a goal. He brought down the ball in the Tranmere box, turns his man and played through Tsaroulla to the by-line who cut back for Darcy to finish.

Tranmere replied just a few minutes later, and Sam Taylor beat Addai to restore their lead. The Reds didn’t let this take away their positive momentum however, and Nick Tsaroulla had brought the score level once more within a matter of seconds.

He snuck a shot from a bouncing cross into the far corner, it rolled right past McGee in the Tranmere net but there was nothing he could do.

After that Crawley really started pushing, Liam Kelly was controlling the game. The former Reading man was picking every pass as The Red’s looked for a goal in the late stages of the game.

Tranmere very nearly found a stoppage time winner against the run of play as Harvey Saunders squared the ball to Josh Hawkes in the Crawley box. Addai was beaten but Hawkes just couldn’t make solid contact with the ball to win Tranmere the match.

