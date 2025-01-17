Kpakpe and Black boost Hastings United as relegation battle resumes
Danny Searle’s team have not played since the 3-1 New Year’s Day defeat at Folkestone Invicta and two successive weekend postponements have left them in the Isthmian premier relegation zone.
They do have a game or two in hand over most of the other sides in the bottom half of the table but will be anxious to start picking up the points and wins they need to pull away from danger.
Tomorrow ninth-placed Cray Wanderers visit the Pilot Field and fans will be hoping to set eyes upon two new recruits.
Defender Alex Kpakpe has joined on dual-registration terms from National League South side Aveley.
Boss Searle said: “Left-footer Alex gives us a natural balance on the left side of the pitch which we have been missing this season. Alex is young and hnugry to learn and is excited by the opportunity at Hastings United.
"Despite his age Alex brings plenty of experience, having played at this level the National League, along with Rangers and the Chelsea youth system.”
A familiar face back at the club on loan is Ollie Black, who has rejoined on a temporary basis from Worthing.
Searle said: “Bringing back Ollie gives us stability across the back line. Ollie has grown up through the ranks at Hastings so he knows what it means to pull on the shirt.”
Tuesday brings a Velocity Cup quarter-final at home to Binfield.
