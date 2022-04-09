Kwesi Appiah and Ludwig Francillette star as Crawley beat struggling Barrow - Player ratings

A solid performance from the hosts won the points after a much-improved second half showing could’ve seen them score more.
Here are today’s player ratings:
1. Glenn Morris - 7
Nearly made a comical error as he misjudged Farman’s long kick which went over his head, eventually spilling it out for a corner. Kicking was poor on numerous occasions but was brave when coming for a cross at 0-0. Didn’t have a shot to save.
2. George Francomb - 8
Goal-line clearance in added time secured the three points. Forced the first pressing save from Farman, a half volley from a tight angle would’ve been a well taken opener. Couldn’t bring the ball into his path after an excellent first touch from Hessenthaler’s raking ball after running unfollowed from centre-half. Was solid in defence and didn’t put a major foot wrong.
3. Ludwig Francillette - 9
Battled fiercely with Amadi-Holloway as Barrow continued to send long ball after long ball towards the striker. Was at the centre of a good defensive display for the Reds and won everything in sight. Monster performance
4. Jake Hessenthaler - 7
Slotted in at right centre-half but left untroubled. Handled everything that came at him well at the back before moving into midfield after Hutchinson came off. Was quiet throughout but played his role in the win.