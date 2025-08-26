Ellis Collier earned Lancing a first point of the season but was then sent off in a chaotic Bank Holiday Monday meeting at Culver Road that ended 2-2.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collier bookended the scoring with a screamer and then a tap-in but – in a fiery second half flashpoint – was sent off as Lancing finished with nine men.

Ramon De Santos was also dismissed, so too Stags keeper Lewis Boughton for the altercation with Collier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be mixed feelings for manager Dean Cox. On the one hand he will be happy to put a first league point on the board, but on the other there will be disappointment it was not turned into all three. The lack of discipline, with Lancing now having seen three red cards in two games, will also be a concern.

Lancing pictured in action against Harefield in the FA Cup earlier this month

Lancing were down to ten men and a goal behind when Collier, the Culver Road club’s top scorer with three, popped up to level nine minutes from time.

Collier illuminated a hirtherto unremarkable contest with a 30-yarder from a corner on the half-hour mark. He thumped home a screamer that left Boughton clawing at thin air.

Teenage forward Frankie Spiteri fired wide before the Lancers were undone by achingly familiar failings. Maxwell Allen pilfered possession when they tried to play out from defence, and he teed up Moussa Traore to fire in the leveller via a post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mason Taylor had a shot saved by Jordan Brown and Gabe Robinson had a shot blocked on the line in the last action of the half.

Taylor’s moment came from the spot eight minutes into the second half. Allen was upended in a tangle with Ryan Riddles and – although Brown saved the initial effort – the rebound fell kindly for Taylor to stab in.

Lancing had lost experienced captain Will Berry through injury early on but their youthful team belied their tender years with a spirited revival.

De Santos fired into the side netting and Spiteri should have done better with a header before the former was sent off. De Santos lunged in late on the wonderfully named Prince Aderogba to leave the Lancers with an uphill struggle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facing a fourth successive league loss after relegation last term, Collier proved Lancing’d unlikely salvation. The young full back has caught the eye in his fledgling Culver Road career so far, and popped up to squeeze in a leveller after a sweeping move ten minutes from time.

That paved the way for the calm to turn to chaos. As substitute Kane Louis attempted to grab the ball and restart, he was pole-axed by Boughton’s rush of blood to the head. After consultation with his linesman, the referee sent the keeper from the field and Collier soon followed suit having allegedly thrown a punch in the aftermath.

Lancing were down to nine men whilst the ten of Midhurst played with no.11 Elliott Cannon in goal for the closing minutes.

Cox’s team renew acquaintances with rivals Steyning in the FA Cup on Saturday.