Lancing 3 Erith and Belvedere 1

Isthmian south east

by Dave Wilmott

Ben Pope got one of the Lancing goals that downed the Deres | Picture: Stephen Goodger

After two successive draws against lower opposition, Lancing were anxious to get back on the winning trail. Having experienced how a team at the bottom of the table could mount a determined challenge, Lancing expected that the Deres would be desperate to close the four-point gap between them and Phoenix, just outside the relegation zone.

Lancing were well prepared by the coaching team tactically, mentally and physically, having faced a strong Worthing Utd. in a midweek friendly, which they won 3-1. With George Taggart, and Charlie Pitcher not having recovered from their injuries and Destiny Ojo carrying a slight muscle strain after the friendly, some changes were necessary, so in came skipper Alex Laing, and Charlie Gibson as full backs and Ben Pope to partner Lukas Franzen-Jones in a twin spearhead.

The Deres were a little over eager trying to make their mark early in the game giving away a couple of fouls and this was to prove a pattern of their play as they mounted up 6 yellow cards before the game ended. But, on a positive note, they did have the first serious attempt on goal with well struck snapshot from 25 yards from Macey Mallon which flew narrowly too high.

Lukas Franzen-Jones had Lancing’s first effort on goal, swivelling on to a pass but firing wide of the upright. Franzen-Jones and Charlie Bennett combined to attack down the right winning a corner. Charlie Gibson’s in swinger reached Sam Bull just beyond the far post but his attempt to slice the ball in at the near post went wide.

Lancing came close to conceding from a well driven free-kick from Dave Martin but Louis Rogers, at full stretch, made an excellent save. It was Jordan Gillmore’s turn to show his skill between the posts, making a good save from Franzen-Jones who latched on to a through ball from Alex Laing. Charlie Bennett was just beaten to the ball, palmed away by Gilmore.

Knory Scott was seeing plenty of the ball and initiating some good build up play. He was able to get forward well and lay the ball off to Charlie Bennett who tried his luck from distance without success.

The Deres threatened with a burst down the right and a cross into the box. Charlie Bennett rose above everyone to clear the ball behind for a corner and followed this by another header to send the ball away from the box as it came in from the corner. Sam Bull won possession at the edge of the Lancing box and ate up some yards advancing forward before putting Charlie Bennett within shooting range.

The move ended disappointingly as Bennett cleared the bar. He looked to be about to put himself in position for another effort on goal, breaking over the half way line before being tripped by Dan Parkinson, earning himself the first caution of the match.

Both Noel Fisher and Knory Scott were showing an ability to take on the opposition, twisting and turning keeping the ball glued to their feet, and getting into the opposing half before feeding the ball to Lancing’s twin strikers. A foul on Ben Pope by Cameron Andrews brought a second caution for the Deres and this was quickly followed by Alex Laing offending and receiving a yellow card.

Lancing were under pressure from a series of corners. Louis Rogers met the ball in with a punch clear, leading to a second corner, Alex Laing heading away but reaching the corner taker who curled a cross into the six-yard box which Rogers was able to, again, punch behind for corner which was met with a volley which flew wide.

Alex Laing got on the wrong side of referee James Colley a second time but earned a ticking off and, thankfully, nothing more.

Lukas Franzen-Jones was again put through and able to strike for goal but had his shot deflected for a corner. A rare slip by Gillmore saw him fail to hold on to the ball from the corner but he quickly recovered to reclaim it from Sam Bull.

As half-time approached Lancing got their reward for some good attacking play. Noel Fisher was solid into a tackle, winning the ball before laying it off to Franzen-Jones who wasted no time in hitting a dipping shot from 30 yards, which deceived Gillmore on its way into the roof of the net.

A second goal looked on for Franzen-Jones as he closed in onto the ball being flicked goal wards by Charlie Bennett but it ran away from him. Lancing maintained the pressure on The Deres in added time and a well struck drive from Noel Fisher brought a good save from Gillmore but the ball ran clear from him to Ben Pope who reacted by steering the ball home as he fell.

With the second half only seven minutes old, Lancing stretched their lead to three goals. Ben Pope rose to the ball at the edge of the box putting defender Rob Strachan under pressure, with the ball dropping to Lukas Franzen-Jones who coolly stroked the ball past Gillmore, giving the Deres a mountain to climb.

Lancing took the opportunity to rest Sam Bull, bringing on Dan Howick on 56 minutes. Noel Fisher continued to torment the opposition with another strong run which took him to the edge of the box, finishing with a shot heading for goal until deflected. Knory Scott took his cue from this and his close control took him into the box with a finish which was blocked behind for a corner.

Scott, revelling in his call up for The Bermudan National team and their forthcoming fixtures against Brunei and Guinea, was showing his international class with his trickery with the ball at his feet, and weaved his way through a couple of defenders but was fouled as he was about to pull the trigger.

Charlie Gibson, whose left foot had been put to good use as he passed the ball out from the back, was given the responsibility of taking the free-kick. It took a magnificent save from Gillmore to keep out Gibson’s effort which was curling into the top corner and which would have earned him his first goal of the season.

Alex Plummer replaced Andrew Briggs on 64 minutes and within two minutes, The Deres gave themselves a glimmer of hope when sub.Obed Yeboah found himself in acres of space as he was the unintended beneficiary of a long back pass from Ben Pope .Yeboah kept his cool and found the net on 66 minutes.

Lancing were not content to sit on a 2 goal lead and almost struck back immediately. Alex Laing and Knory Scott combined on the right to put Ben Pope on a run towards the bye-line but he could only find the side netting. Lancing looked to be exposed as Alex Laing, as sole defender in position, had to deal with an awkward bouncing ball but he remained calm, heading the ball back to Louis Rogers.

With the Lancing defence well in control, Charlie Gibson had licence to get forward and tried again for the elusive first goal with another left foot effort from the edge of the box but it took a wicked deflection away from the goal.

Lancing made their final substitution on 82 minutes with Leon Fisher coming on for Charlie Bennett but were still looking to increase their lead with Lukas Franzen-Jones, with a second hat trick in sight, being tackled as he advanced on the goal. Knory Scott picked up the loose ball and brought another superb fingertip save from Gillmore.

The resultant corner was knocked back from Dan Howick to Ben Pope who hit the ball on the turn but over the bar. With the game in added time Gillmore, once again, pulled off point blank save from Franzen-Jones, receiving a well-placed lay off from Ben Pope. Further scoring opportunities came Lancing’s way in the dying minutes.

Knory Scott won a free-kick which Charlie Gibson delivered into the six-yard box and which Ben Pope was inches away from getting his head to. Scott again created an opening for Franzen-Jones with a superb pass but Gillmore was not to be beaten again. Ben Pope had the last word with shot on the turn, narrowly the wrong side of the upright.

In the end, a disciplined Lancing defence were able to contain The Deres, who put a lot of effort into trying to disrupt Lancing’s rhythm but were guilty of a number of fouls, culminating in 6 cautions. Keeper Gillmore was responsible for denying Lancing a greater margin of victory with some fine saves. The selection of twin strikers paid off with Lukas reaching 22 goals, and a welcome goal from Ben Pope after a brief barren spell.

Lancing continue to occupy 4th place on 55 points, two points above Chichester who will be at Culver Road on 30th March. Behind them, 6 points below, sit Three Bridges and Herne Bay, both of whom have a game in hand. Ramsgate are next in line for Lancing. They are 2 points clear of Cray valley at the top. They have only lost 3 games this season, but one of those was 4-2 at Culver Road.

It was an almost impossible task to select Player of the Match. Apart from the eventual choice, names in the hat were Noel Fisher, Knory Scott, Charlie Gibson, Lukas Franzen-Jones but Nic D’Arienzo was a worthy choice. He has settled in well since his return to Lancing from Burgess Hill.

Lancing: Louis Rogers, Alex Laing (Capt.) Nicholas D’Arienzo, Sam Bull (56 Dan Howick), Charlie Gibson, Andrew Briggs, Noel Fisher,Knory Scott, Charlie Bennett(Leon Fisher82), Ben Pope, Lukas Franzen-Jones. Unused subs: Jack Meeres, Destiny Ojo.

Alfold 1 Worthing United 3

SCFL Division 1

The visitors started the game really well scoring after 20 seconds! Marcus Puddephatt nicked the ball off a defender and slipped it to Dan Hills who smashed it past the keeper.

A penalty followed 20 minutes later for a foul in the box from a corner. Dean Sherwood stepped up to put it away.

The Mavericks were 2-0 up and coasting, playing some great football too, then though came a big moment in the match. Drew McGill sin binned on 35 minutes and the visitors struggled to deal with playing as 10. Alfold then nicked one just before half time after a mix up between keeper and defender.

HT 1-2 but Alfold now had a lifeline back into the match and were much much better 2nd half. And although back up to 11 players the Visitors were not so good. Great defending and goalkeeping plus a couple of fluffed chances kept the scoreline unchanged.

Then on 85 minutes Puddephatt nicked the ball off a defender again, rounded the keeper and finished with aplomb. FT 1-3.

Worthing United are third and go to Selsey tonight (Mar 19) then it’s Worthing United v Wick on Saturday.

Wick 3 Forest Row 0

SCFL Division 1

Lee Baldwin was happy to see Wick return to winning ways after their first defeat in 14 Southern Combination Division One matches but acknowledged the comfortable victory over Forest Row wasn’t particularly entertaining.

The Dragons lost for the first time in the league since October 14 when they were beaten 3-1 at Seaford Town the previous weekend, but they were able to put that result in the rear view mirror after dominating proceedings at Crabtree Park.

“We’ve certainly played better but the most important thing was to get three points after our unbeaten run came to a halt,” said the Wick manager. “We were always in control and it was good to get a few goals and enjoy a relatively easy afternoon even though we weren’t at our best.”

The Dragons, who climbed above Godalming Town to fourth place in the table, went ahead in the ninth minute when Dave Crouch found the bottom far corner after collecting a sweet pass from George Bingham for his 19th goal of the season.

Fellow striker Josh Irish then doubled the lead when he took this term's tally to 29, clipping his finish home after good work by Sam Hack, and Sam Conolly volleyed a Jack Bingham cross into the roof of the net to complete the victory midway through the second period.