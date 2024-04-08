Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancing 3 East Grinstead 0

by Dave Wilmott

After the turmoil of Easter Monday’s away fixture at Horndean, and the disappointing rejection of the appeal against the red cards administered to George Taggart and Dan Howick, which John Rea devoted considerable effort to constructing with solid evidence, this was the opportunity for Lancing to put this behind them and get back to familiar surroundings with a good backing from loyal supporters.

Lancing in action against Chichester City over Easter | Picture: Stephen Goodger

This was to be the final appearance of the season for Howick and Taggart (albeit he was an unused sub) and Charlie Bennett, about to go on walkabout down under. They certainly responded to the occasion with fine performances and a signing-off goal from each.

There was considerable frustration as Lancing ‘s numerous efforts on goal in the first half were unproductive due to a combination of an outstanding performance by Wasps keeper Matte Pierson and some below par finishing from the normally deadly Lukas Franzen-Jones.

Ex-Lancer Matt Daniel had the first effort on goal but it was a header which fell straight into the arms of Louis Rogers. Knory Scott was looking lively from the start and created space for himself to fire a low drive from the edge of the box which had Pierson diving low to make the first of several good saves.

Ben Pope was put through but as a goal looked a certainty, Pierson was off his line in a flash getting his body in the way. The ball rebounded to Lukas Franzen-Jones. But Lancing’s leading marksman put the ball over the bar.

Broadbridge Heath took a point against Horndean but it could have been three | Picture: Mishka Price

A well -timed interception by Sam Bull allowed him to send Destiny Ojo forward on the Lancing left. The ball was laid off to Charlie Bennett with Destiny continuing his run, anticipating a return from Bennett, but his pass was cut out. Destiny Ojo delivered a pin point cross to Lukas Franzen-Jones and a goal once again looked to be there for the taking, but Pierson appeared from nowhere to make a superb save.

This was more than matched by Louis Rogers at the other end at full stretch to keep out a well struck free kick from Kiye Martin which was heading for the top corner. Matt Daniel embarked on a threatening run towards the by-line and a solid challenge by Dan Howick, which brought the run to an end was deemed to be a foul. A threatening dead ball low into the Lancing box was cut out by Charlie Bennett.

Knory Scott was enjoying a lot of freedom and looking like the international he is as he made good use of the ball in the final third. A superb cross field pass from him wide on the right looked as if it would drop perfectly for Destiny Ojo in behind the full back on the left but it just fell short allowing the defender to nod it back to his keeper.

Lukas Franzen-Jones was again denied by Pierson keeping out a close-range effort. Knory Scott, twisting and turning to hold on to the ball, slipped a pass to Ben Pope who drove the ball powerfully across the box with no-one able to apply the finishing touch. Scott looked to have been put in on goal by Charlie Bennett but had the ball taken away from him for a corner.

Louis Rogers had to be alert to come from his area to head the ball away as a Wasps forward managed to get clear of the Lancing back line and was close to reaching the ball. The Wasps came close to taking the lead against the run of play when Omar Folkes got beyond Nic D’Arienzo and laid a fine pass for Matt Daniel bursting into the six-yard box but to Lancing’s relief he got underneath the ball skying it over the bar. Ben Pope was competing well for the high balls and got up well to head the ball to Knory Scott but he cleared the bar with his shot.

Knory Scott was again the creator of another scoring chance for Lancing, breaking down the right before setting up Ben Pope but his effort was well clear and this was followed by Destiny Ojo, set up by the excellent close control by Charlie Bennett, stroking the ball the wrong side of the upright.

Lancing defended well to halt a dangerous run down the right by Kiye Martin and a quick counterattack set Destiny Ojo clear but his attempt to put Knory Scott in on goal saw the ball go out of play.

A goalless first half was a concern to Lancing but chances were being created and a bit more care in front of goal would surely pay off. This proved to be what was needed as, with a little over ten minutes gone in the second half, Lancing got their nose in front. Knory Scott slipped the ball to the overlapping Dan Howick whose low hard cross was met by Lukas Franzen-Jones, who executed a clever back -heel to get the ball across the line from a couple of yards.

An exquisite touch by Knory Scott set up Ben Pope but his strike on goal was blocked. The ball dropped invitingly to Destiny Ojo well positioned to try for goal but he was flagged offside. The powerful striker Omat Foulkes was the main danger to Lancing but the back four were in commanding form and gave him few opportunities. Matt Daniel is always capable of producing a goal but he was dropping deep as the game progressed and trying to build up from the Wasps half.

Ben Pope was working hard across the Wasps back line to try and work an opening. This almost paid off, but a promising strike was blocked away for a corner.

Lancing made their first substitution on 71 minutes with Noel Fisher coming on for Destiny Ojo. Within minutes of this Knory Scott got forward and hit a low cross which cut through the Wasps defence and only needed a touch for a goal but both Lukas Franzen-Jones and Charlie Bennett were inches away from making contact as they slid in. A defensive error gifted the ball to Scott who laid the ball in the path of Lukas Franzen-Jones but his profligacy in front of goal, once again, saw him miss the target.

Knory Scott continued to cause havoc in the final third. He received the ball at the edge of the box, which he quickly laid off to Charlie Bennett who had the ball in the net to give Lancing a 2-0 lead on 86 minutes. Leon Fisher then came on for Lukas Franzen-Jones and with a minute left of normal time Lancing got a deserved third. Knory Scott was again the instigator, clipping a delightful pass over the full back for Dan Howick to run on to. Most were expecting across but Dan had other ideas and drove the ball into the net low and hard just inside the near upright. This was his first Lancing goal and you will not witness a more joyful reaction as he whirled away in celebration.

Charlie Gibson was brought on for Charlie Bennett for added time and it looked at one point as if he might have a chance to try a potshot from the edge of the box but there was a slight hesitation and the opportunity was lost.

A three-goal margin was not an accurate reflection of the gulf between the teams on the day. Matte Pierson looked for a while as if he would remain invincible. His performance and a strangely off day from Lukas Franzen-Jones contrived to keep the score low. In truth, The Wasps did not pose a sufficient threat to disturb a solid back four and to negotiate a way past a determined, hardworking Andrew Briggs.

With Three Bridges and Chichester winning, Lancing occupy 6th place on 59 points. Bridges are 5th on 61 with a game in hand and Chichester, well clear with 65 points, being the nearest teams. Lancing travel to Sittingbourne next, who sit in third place on 67 points and with two games in hand on Lancing.

A toss-up between Knory Scott and Dan Howick for Player of the Match. Very little to choose between them. Dan defended superbly, making a number of good tackles and headed clearances but what swayed it was his assist for Lukas and his fine goal. So, Dan was our chosen man.

LancingI: Louis Rogers, Dan Howick, Jack Meeres, Sam Bull, Nic D’Arienzo, Andrew Briggs, Knory Scott, Charlie Bennett (Charlie Gibson 90), Destiny Ojo (Noel Fisher 71), Lukas Franzen-Jones (Leon Fisher 87), Ben Pope. Unused subs: Alex Plummer, George Taggart.

Broadbridge Heath 1-1 Horndean

Honours were even when Broadbridge Heath met Horndean at the BodyMould Stadium.

The visitors had the first goal attempt on 10 minutes when Zac Willett powered a right foot free kick from 25 yards that crashed against the foot of the post.

At the other end the Bears found Horndean goalkeeper Cameron Scott in fine form first deflecting Mason Doughty's shot wide with his legs and minutes later making another save from Doughty low to his left. But his best save of the match came midway through the half when he somehow managed to push a fierce right-foot shot from Sam Lemon up on to the bar and over the bar to safety.

Heath continued to create the majority of chances but that final finish was lacking and the teams remained locked at 0-0 at the break.

The visitors started the second half well but it was Heath who took the lead on 62 minutes when Callum Dowdell linked up well with Doughty down the right, the ball was played inside to Dowdell on the edge of the penalty area, he turned the defender one way then the other before drilling a low right foot shot into the bottom left corner, his first goal for the Bears since joining the club from Lancing.

The visitors responded well with Heath goalkeeper George Evans making a fine diving save and catch to deny the impressive Willett and in the 76th minute a left wing Willett cross came off the top of the bar and over for a Heath goal kick.

With pressure mounting it looked as though Heath were going to hang on to the win but in the 5th minute of added time Horndean netted the equaliser, the ball was played out wide left to Ethan Robb, who drifted past a Heath defender just inside the penalty area, before cutting the ball back from the goal-line to Tommy Scutt on the penalty spot. His first time effort was sailing wide of target but fell kindly into the path of Liam Callahan running in at the far post and he slotted home from close range to earn his team a well-deserved point.

After the match Heath manager Chris Simmons said: “It was a frustrating afternoon, we didn’t play well and still missed enough chances to win the game in the first half, the second half was poor from us and probably a draw was a fair result”.

He added “I can’t fault the lads, since January they have given everything”.