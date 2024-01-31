Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lukas Franzen-Jones pounced for a late goal to clinch Saturday’s 1-0 win at the Sportsfield, which leaves Lancing fourth in the Isthmian south east table ahead of this weekend’s home clash with Herne Bay.

Altendorff said: “We were certainly not at our best and Littlehampton will no doubt feel unfortunate to get nothing out of the game. Mitch and George have done a great job there and they are a tough side to beat.

"Nevertheless, despite the general performance being slightly below par, we missed four good chances - two apiece from Ben Pope and Lukas Franzen-Jones – before we broke the deadlock in the final minute.

Littlehampton's George Gaskin in the thick of the battle against Lancing | Picture: Stephen Goodger

" Littlehampton had chances but I felt these really only came in the final 15 minutes once we made the decision to revert to a back three in order to get more bodies forward to try to win it.

"We knew this was a risk and we rode our luck, but it was a decision that paid off with the extra forward coming off the bench, Harry Heath, breaking to win us the corner which we ultimately scored from late on.

“We’ve had a tough month in terms of volume of games and quality of opposition. To finish January with five wins and a draw from seven fixtures is a fantastic effort from the players.

"We have players returning from injury this week in Charlie Pitcher, Charlie Bennett and Knory Scott.”

Littlehampton’s form has been better of late and joint manager Hand told us: “That was really tough to take, but I think it’s a measure of our progress in the past five weeks that we’re absolutely gutted not to get at least a draw.

"What I will say is I love watching my team again and I’m turning up on a Saturday excited to watch us play.

"I genuinely couldn’t fault them and I think we’re giving people value for money again that are coming through the gate with brave front foot performances.”

Hand praised the job boss Dave Altendorff was doing at Lancing, saying: “Dave’s working miracles – he’s a great coach and a good man and I’d love to see them up there knocking some of the huge clubs in this division off their perches.

"As far as our team are concerned the visit to Phoenix this Saturday is a big game but they all are at this point.

"Me and the boys are in a completely different head space now though – we’ve stripped away all the internal pressure and are just focusing on performances rather then being desperate for points.

"If we keep playing the way we are, the results will come naturally.”