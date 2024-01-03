Lancing are just three points off the Isthmian south east play-off places after a perfect New Year weekend.

Their lofty position is all the more remarkable given that they lost their chairman, manager and many of their players in the summer.

Dave Altendorff’s side are just two points behind fifth-placed Sheppey – and with games in hand – after victories over Merstham and Horndean to end 2023 and begin 2024 on the right note.

At Merstham on Saturday, the Lancers trailed 1-0 with 16 minutes to go but two goals in six minutes – scored by Andrew Briggs and Alex Laing – earned them the points.

Lancing celebrate a goal earlier in the season - and their fine form continued with two wins over the new year weekend | Picture: Stephwn Goodger

Forty-eight hours later, on New Year’s Day, they conceded early but ended up 4-1 winners thanks to goals by Knory Scott, Briggs, Harry Heath and Eliot Jenks.

On Saturday Lancing put their credentials to the test when they welcome leaders Ramsgate to Culver Road.

Elsewhere in the division, Littlehampton Town had a superb 6-1 win at Beckenham on Saturday. Ollie Starkey got a hat-trick with Josh Short, Nodirbek Bobomurodov and Brad Dolaghan also on target. They lost 3-0 at home to Chichester City on New Year’s Day.

In the SCFL premier, Shoreham lost 3-1 at home to Hassocks while Steyning drew 1-1 at Haywards Heath.

Shoreham take on Hassocks | Picture: Stephen Goodger

SCFL Division 1

Montpelier Villa 0 Worthing United 2

A Dan Hills strike just before half time was enough to take the Mavericks into a half time time 0-1 lead. This was then doubled after 70 minutes thanks to a Brad Hunt goal. Whilst both sides had other chances and both goalkeepers pulling off fine saves, the scoreline was probably a fair reflection of the game.

Worthing United 2 Chessington & Hook 0

Two first half goals were the difference in this one, again one apiece for Hills and Hunt. Although the Visitors did throw the proverbial 'kitchen sink' at the Mavericks defence in the second half they remained firm to record a second clean sheet in four days. This was thanks in no little measure to a superb Man of the Match performance from Centre Back Andrew Younger.

These results see the Lyons Way outfit finish the year in fourth place with games in hand over two of the Clubs above.

Wick 2 Oakwood 1

Josh Irish pounced twice to boost Wick’s playoff charge with a fourth straight Southern Combination Division One victory.

The Dragons' leading scorer has now struck nine times in their last five matches in all competitions and his double blast followed a hat-trick in the 6-0 win against Mile Oak before Christmas.

Irish had struggled to score on home soil at Crabtree Park with 16 of his first 17 goals this season being tucked away on the road.

But he has now taken his tally to 25 for the campaign with his last eight goals at home and he could have celebrated another treble but crashed one late effort wide and another just over the bar.

Bottom club Oakwood scored a late consolation through Jake Gadd but were always second best.

The match was rearranged after the original fixture in October was abandoned when torrential downpours made the pitch unplayable with the visitors leading 3-2.