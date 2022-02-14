Lancing lose at Corinthian - Wick get better of Mile Oak

Dave Wilmott reports on Corinthian 1 Lancing 0: After a run of five games without defeat, Lancing were high on confidence coming into their game at Corinthian and this was reflected in the upbeat atmosphere among the team members on the coach journey. But Lancing were mindful of how much of a challenge they were facing after experiencing a 3-0 home defeat earlier in the season, when Lancing paid the penalty for squandering several good scoring opportunities, whilst their opponents made the most of the few chances which came their way.

Unfortunately, Lancing failed to live up to their billing, as set out by Corinthian manager Michael Golding in his programme notes: “Today we host an in-form Lancing side, who are coming here on the back of a last minute 3-2 win at Sevenoaks last weekend. We beat Lancing 3-0 earlier in the season, but we have said all along that they are in a bit of a false position as they are one of the better sides we have played, so it is no surprise to see them pulling away from the relegation zone.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alieu Secka was back after recovering from injury, which meant that Gregor Shaw, who had proved a more than capable understudy, had to stand down. Will Berry was unavailable, which meant a recall for Mo Zabadne at right back and Harrison Parker deputising as centre back, alongside Mr. Dependable Liam Hendy.

Lancing - seen here in action v Three Bridges - couldn't stave off defeat at Corinthian / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Neither side could establish any sort of rhythm or sustain any lengthy periods of possession. Corinthian had a couple of efforts on goal, the first from Josh James, following a free kick but it was weak and wide. The next came after some enterprising attacking play by Jack Mahoney, advancing quickly though midfield, playing a quick one-two, before forcing Alieu Secka to get down low to make a good save.

Lancing looked to be caught by a counter attack down their left around the 35-minute mark, but the offside flag came to their rescue. Mo Zabadne was robbed of the ball, as he attempted to advance from deep, but Frankie Morgan could not profit from this thanks to some good defending, then Mo Juwara was dispossessed near to the halfway line. Lancing successfully averted the danger at the expense of a corner, which was to prove extremely costly as Ryan Sawyer rose high to head the ball into the far corner from a few yards out.

The half-time whistle blew, without Aidan Prall, in the Hoops goal, having a save to make.

Lancing managers Alex Walsh and Kane Louis wasted no time in making changes to try to turn things around in the second half, in which they would, literally, face an uphill task, having had the slope in their favour in the first half. On came Andrew Dalhouse and Modou Jammeh for Gabe Robinson and Anesu Sisimayi. Jammeh would be able to use his quick movement to get between the lines and feed off Andrew Dalhouse’s ability to use his physical presence to hold the ball up and bring others in to play. This worked to a degree but the Hoops continued to hustle and bustle, winning 50/50 challenges to prevent Lancing from building up any meaningful attacking play.

Isaiah Corrie was able to get forward well and send Zabadne clear but his cross was cut out and cleared. Lancing were still proving to be vulnerable to the quick counter attack and were fortunate that Corinthian were not making the most of their opportunities. Oscar Housego missed a good chance to increase the Hoops lead, when well placed, curling his effort wide.

There were some bright spots for Lancing. Matt Daniel and Mo Juwara linked well on Lancing’s left and looked to threaten the Hoops goal but some sound defending enabled the defence to close the attack down. Andrew Dalhouse did well to control the ball and set up Darius Goldsmith for an attempt on goal but his effort from distance was too high.

The hosts were reduced to ten men when Oscar Housego was guilty of serious foul play for a tackle, which brought Hendy to the ground, and he was shown a red card.

The Lancing goal had a charmed life when a cross from the right rolled across the face of the goal with no one in position to apply the finishing touch.

Zabadne earned himself a booking for a rash tackle and, immediately afterwards, he was withdrawn with another attacker, Destiny Ojo coming on to try and use his pace to get in behind the home defence.

Lekan Majoyegbe received a yellow on 88 minutes, followed two minutes later by Charles Edmundson, who had only just arrived on the pitch as a replacement for Jack Mahoney and, to complete the fall from grace, Jack Holland joined his team mates with his booking on 90 minutes.

The Hoops proved resilient enough to prevent Lancing from capitalising on the extra man and were able to hold on to their lead.

A good turnout of Lancing supporters were obviously disappointed to see a below par performance. Hard to fathom, but Will Berry was clearly missed.

Lancing remain in 17th place, two points behind Hythe Town and Whitehawk and four behind East Grinstead and Faversham, both of whom Lancing have to meet again.

One player can hold his head up after this game is Hendy, named Lsncing's MoM.

Wick 2 Mike Oak 1 - SCFL division one

Wick strikers Dave Crouch and Conor Bull shone under the Friday night lights at Crabtree Park as they propelled the Dragons to a third straight Division One success.

Lee Baldwin’s team have now taken 12 of the last 15 points available and are starting to discover the consistency which their exciting play has lacked this season.

The defining aspect of their campaign has been a refusal to buckle under adversity and once again the Dragons showed character after falling behind.

Visitors Mile Oak enjoyed the better of the first half and went into the interval with a lead through Zack Haulkham’s 26th minute penalty.

But a tactical switch to a 3-5-2 formation made all the difference as Wick proceeded to take control after the restart.

Crouch equalised in the 58th minute when he pounced on an error by Michael Gould to clinically roll the ball into the net from eight yards.

That swung the momentum and the Dragons took the lead three minutes later when Crouch turned provider, setting up Bull to round off a flowing move with a slick finish at the Condemned Tree End.

Wick goalkeeper Ryan Maskell produced two exceptional saves to preserve the lead but Wick deserved the victory which lifts them into the top half of the division.

‘We lost every midfield battle in the first half but made a change in formation and looked a proper side after the break,' said manager Baldwin.