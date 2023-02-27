Lancing suffered a 2-1 defeat at Cray Valley PM in their latest Isthmian south east outing.

At the appropriately named Arctic Stadium, a cold blustery wind was blowing and the Lancers arrived hoping to take advantage of the Millers’ run of poor form.

The Lancing goalkeeper injury jinx struck again. Having lost Alieu Secka to a fractured finger, his replacement Macauley Scott sustained a muscle strain in his previous outing. In came Gregor Shaw from Eastbourne Borough, along with another new signing Jacob Thompson. There was also a welcome return for Modou Jammeh after llness.

Lancing were quickest out of the blocks with both Kane Louis and Mo Juwara bringing early saves from home keeper Chris Lewington. At the other end, Shaw got down well to steer the ball behind for a corner.

Lancing in action last week against East Grinstead | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Lancing came close to opening the scoring after a dangerous cross into the box from Thompson led to a corner. The ball in was cleared as far as Darius Goldsmith. His volley struck a defender, rebounding to Marcus Allen, whose goalbound effort was well saved by Lewington.

A minute later, on 29 minutes, Lancing fell behind, Daniel Bennett having a simple tap-in, getting on the end of a cross from the left flank.

For Lancing Reece Hallard was prominent, and he let fly with a fierce effort which swerved wide. Jammeh put a header wide and the half ended with Goldsmith linking up with Hallard, whose goalbound effort was headed away.

Marcel Powell came on for the second half replacing Thompson. It only took Lancing five minutes to get back on level terms. A long throw in from Will Berry was nodded on and Allen guided the ball home from close range.

Goldsmith earned a caution then suffered a knock, forcing him off on 57 minutes with Tyres Mthunzi taking his place. Kane Louis reached the ball from a free-kick nodded on by Jammeh and tried to lob Lewington but the keeper saved.

Good interplay between Powell and Mthunzi provided Hallard with a shooting chance but his effort was blocked.

Lancing had Allen to thank for keeping his side level clearing the ball away from the foot of the post. Hallard picked out Powell, full of running on Lancing’s right, with a superb cross-field pass. He reached the bye line and floated in a cross which dropped under the bar but was gathered.

On 78 minutes Louis was replaced by Madhani. Hallard tested the keeper with a powerful drive from 25 yards but he was equal to it. Mthunzi got on the end of a mishit clearance but his volley flew wide.

Just when it looked likely that Lancing’s excellent defensive play would see them to a vital point, the Millers capitalised on a free kick from the halfway line. Berry had been judged to have committed a foul, for which a caution was issued. Lancing’s solid defensive line was caught out and the high ball in was allowed to drop to Sonny Black who scrambled it in.

Two minutes of the 90 had elapsed but five minutes of added time remained. Attempted time wasting by Barney Williams was dealt with firmly by referee Steven Goldup, issuing a caution. Lancing might have conceded a third, but for a fine save with his leg by Gregor Shaw.

In the dying seconds Shaw went up for a corner. The ball in was cleared to Jammeh and he hit it goalwards but not enough power to trouble Lewington.

Hallard was named Lancing MoM.

It was tough to come away pointless but the will to win, demonstrated by inspirational skipper Finn Daniels-Yeoman, is still in evidence and will surely see Lancing through.