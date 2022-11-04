Tom Butler scored the winner for Lancing v Corinthian | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Lancing made it three wins on the trot when they overcame bottom side Corinthian 1-0 at Culver Road in the Isthmian south east division.

On the eve of the game, Lancing learned that keeper Alieu Secka’s services were required by Worthing FC.

Connor Manderson, who had kept goal for the first five matches of the current season, answered the SOS. He went on to pull off some amazing saves.

Worthing Women on their way to victory at The Beveree in the FA Cup | Picture: Onerebelsview

In an entertaining first half Manderson was kept on his toes but Lancing had their share of chances too.

Lancing had what looked a stonewall penalty not given in the first half.

Reece Hallard had powered forward into the box before being brought down but the referee said it was outside the box.

With three minutes of the half remaining, Hallard won the ball in the air and directed it to Ashley Mutongerwa, who did well to resist a tackle and hit a fierce shot which Daniel Colmer was able to reach with a one-handed save, pushing the ball over the bar.

Mile Oak Ladies in action at Ringmer

The corner was not cleared and Tom Butler was able to react as the ball ran free and get it across the line to put his side one up.

Corinthian came out for the second half with all guns blazing as they fought hard to get back on level terms, but Lancing stood firm.

Marcus Allen and Butler maintained a solid partnership at the back.

With barely a minute left of the allotted 90, Manderson performed heroics to make a double save from close range when hearts were in mouths as it seemed a goal was a certainty.

Lancing could not have complained if Corinthian had managed to salvage a point.

The home side should have been out of sight by half time and had MoM Manderson to thank for ensuring that they held on to their lead.

The victory lifted Lancing up to 10th in the table. They visit Sevenoaks this Saturday.

Steyning Town 1 Peacehaven 1

SCFL premier

It was 13th time unlucky for Steyning Town under the lights on Friday night as their incredible run of 12 consecutive wins was ended as Peacehaven held Town to a 1-1 draw.

On Free Football Friday a whopping 334 made their way to the Shooting Field and were treated to a really intriguing game full of passion , commitment, quality and excitement.

Overall on the balance of play the score was probably a fair one.

The Barrowmen were the better side in the first half, but the visitors were much improved after the break and were looking the most likely to force a late winner until keeper Nathan Stroomberg-Clarke was sent of for rather a needless two handed shove on the lively Dominic Johnson -Fisher, who had been causing problems all night.

However, in terms of finding the net, it turned out to be a night for the captains. Jack Barnes for Steyning and Ross Barclay for Peacehaven led by example and put in captains’ performances.

In the first half Steyning had already gone close with Johnson-Fisher thumping the upright and the tireless Josh Bradley going close, when Barnes nipped in 30 yards out, winning the ball before stepping forward and unleashing a thumping low drive in to the bottom corner.

Barnes was terrific, covering every inch of the pitch driving his team on.

Barclay waited until early in the second half before finishing tidily in to the bottom corner after a rare foray from the back.

Both sides had really good periods, and the tempo and commitment stayed at a really high level throughout. Town had a couple of half chances late on against the ten men but it wasn't to be.

It was great to see new signing Jared Rance coming on late on as he continues his recovery from a lengthy spell out injured.

Steyning head to Little Common on Saturday.

Wick 2 Forest Row 0

SCFL Div 1

Wick began gearing up for their Sussex Senior Cup derby with Littlehampton by sauntering to a fifth straight league win to maintain their promotion challenge.

Leading scorer Dave Crouch and new signing Lukas Miscivius were on target as the Dragons completed the double over bottom club Forest Row.

Lee Baldwin’s team took the lead nine minutes before half-time when Crouch ran on to Aaron Tester’s lovely through ball, rounded the advancing keeper and tucked away his ninth of the campaign.

Ryan Barratt and Nathan Hawker snuffed out the visiting attack leaving Dragons goalkeeper Keelan Belcher with only a few routine saves to make.

The home side wrapped up the points with two minutes remaining when Miscivius, signed from Pagham, completed a flowing move with a cool finish.

Wick remain second but are hot in the heels of leaders Epsom & Ewell.

Next up is a demanding trip to Shoreham on Saturday to face the Musselmen, who are in terrific form after four straight league victories.

The Dragons face Littlehampton in the Senior Cup later in the month in a repeat of last season’s Peter Bentley Cup semi-final which the FA Vase finalists won on penalties.

Wick assistant coach Warren Pye said: “What a day with the win and the cup draw.”

Rudgwick Res 4, Yapton 2

West Sussex Div 1

After an early Rudgwick goal, Kieron Mills equalised with a spectacular 25-yarder, but after that, Yapton were always playing catch-up.

They trailed 3-1 at half-time and though Marcus Sanders and Jamie Retter went close and Josh Dean pulled one back, they conceded a fourth late on.

Yapton Res 5, Hunston Res 1

Div 3 South

Yapton chairman Dave Boltwood was called into action for the second week running as referee with no appointed official and it was a bad-tempered match.

Richard Mallock gave Yapton a 1-0 lead and Hunston equalised before the interval. After that, Yapon raised their game, played some fine football and Tom Legge (2), Mallock again and Aron Chihoi completed an excellent victory.

Richmond Park 1 Worthing Women 8

FA Cup

A dominant performance from Worthing ensured their safe passage through to the first round proper of this season’s Vitality Women’s FA Cup.

Following last week's goalless draw at Dulwich, Manager John Donoghue elected to bring back Becs Bell, Niamh Andersson and Emily Linscer into the starting line-up. Leading to places on the subs bench for Ella Newman, Chloe Winchester and hat-trick hero from the previous round, Ellie Russell.

Sunshine and a light breeze greeted the two teams as they took to the field but it was the visitors who made the brighter start, thanks to Sophie Humphrey playing a long ball down the left for Bell to latch onto and eventually fizz in from the byline for Linscer, although the chance wasn't taken.

The latter two linked up again less than a minute later, after Chloe Lelliott had instigated the move and Captain Gemma Worsfold had played the original role of provider. This time, however, the services of goalkeeper Evie Witek were required to maintain the status quo.

That all took place inside the opening five minutes and there would only be twelve showing on the clock when the deadlock was finally broken.

Rachel Palmer got things going by releasing Humphrey on the left flank once more; the striker proceeded to cut inside, drive into the box, skip past the challenge of Alara Tyrer and fire across Witek into the opposite side of the net.

Humphrey then nearly turned provider, regaining possession and Bell firing narrowly wide of the near post.

An identical beginning to the next attack by Andersson led to Worsfold advancing and Bell driving a low attempt a whisker away from the back stick, as she shot from an angle, left to right.

Reds continued their assault on the Richmond Park goal unabated and Witek was called into action to deny both Worsfold and Humphrey in quick succession, around the half-hour mark.

Although there was nothing even the impressive Richmond repeller could do to stop the guests stamping their authority on the game, courtesy of two goals in five minutes just before the interval.

Firstly, Bell was just too rapid in getting to the ball ahead of the overworked custodian to edge the away team in front.

Then, Linscer ran onto a through ball and broke into the area, where she held off her marker and slotted home number two.

Newman and Russell were introduced at the break and it didn’t take long for Ella to get involved in the action; surging along the left wing and making her way into the penalty area within sixty seconds of another forty-five getting underway. A first effort coming back to her, only for the far top corner to be evaded by the minutest margin second time around.

Leatherhead had been seen off to the tune of six goals to two to set up Sunday’s tussle in the shadow of Hampton Court Palace. The tie being particularly memorable for Russell’s trio of headers from Georgia Tibble corners.

Surely lightning couldn’t strike twice, could it ?

Nine minutes after the change of ends, the deadly duo resumed their partnership with eerie accuracy. Russell nodding in Tibble’s flag-kick to make it three-nil.

If anyone thought the outcome was settled though, they were very nearly made to eat their words as Lauren Hawkley exchanged passes with Indya Norton, forcing Lauren Dolbear to gather by the base of her front upright.

Not something you could accuse the Seasiders from Sussex of though, illustrated emphatically via Worsfold stinging the palms of Witek not once but twice. Newman spreading play out to Lelliott who picked out Gem twenty yards away. Followed by Bell landing a cross on the forward’s noggin and Witek tipping over the top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, the net did ripple for a fourth occasion due to Tibble and Russell, well, you can probably guess what happened next ! Corner, header, goal, bosh.

If Richmond had initially looked relieved at not seeing Humphrey return for the second period, they had also been blissfully unaware of the threat that Newman possessed, as a typical long-range rocket was launched and, while it may have taken a nick off a dark green defender, there was no doubt who would rightfully be claiming it.

Deadly at one end but no slouch at the other, goalscorer soon became goal preventer when an unmarked Tyrer was presented with a sight of goal, only for Ella to ghost in with a superb, sliding block tackle.

Ten minutes after climbing off the bench, a seventh strike went to Winchester. Chloe meeting a Bell delivery from practically the corner flag and converting into the far bottom corner.

Flags and angles also featured prominently in an eighth and final goal for the travellers, as a consequence of a pairing that evokes memories of other great combos; Keegan and Toshack, Rush and Dalglish, Batman and Robin, Renee and Renato and others from somewhat less of a bygone era.

Yes folks, I’m talking about Tibble and Russell. They did it at Fetcham Grove and they repeated the feat at The Beveree when, with fifteen to go, Georgia’s flag-kick automatically zoomed in on the dome of Ellie to make it back-to-back headed hat-tricks in this year’s FA Cup. Guinness World Record, anyone ?

Unperturbed, the hosts had the final say by bagging a consolation shortly afterwards. Tyrer, on the right, afforded space to locate Hawkley in the danger zone for a close-range clip in.

However, normal service resumed for the final throes and the woodwork intervened again as double figures may have been hit. Instead, Witek’s front stick was to prevent Winchester doubling her own tally at the end of some good work by Linscer.

Tibble’s teaser whistled inches over the crossbar and Andersson’s slide-ruler resulted in Linscer being frighteningly close to the far post.

A trick (or treat) repeated by Bell, after doing all the hard graft prior to considering herself unlucky at not getting the reward her industry and guile had deserved; a stunning first touch, a lung-bursting run -incorporating a nutmeg on Megan Porter - and great through pass for Becs to beat the ‘keeper to the ball one last time but suffer the agony of seeing a concluding effort go the wrong side of the apparatus.

Ringmer Ladies 0 Mile Oak Ladies 2

A handball saw Oak awarded a penalty on 31 minutes, which was dispatched by Oak captain Crystal Waite.

On 56 minutes centre-back Rosie Jones won the ball on the halfway line and surged forward, beating the keeper from over 25 yards out.

Oak's back line was held firm by Kelly Hogsden and goalscorer Jones.

Lisa Pitts was player of the match and Yelena Martin played her first 11-a-side game.

Manager Terry Wilton said: "I couldn’t fault the effort. It was hard fought but deserved win – we are now joint top."

Sussex Senior Cup

The draw for the second round has been made: Three Bridges v Brighton U23s; Crawley Town v Hastings United; Worthing v Lewes; Eastbourne Borough v Shoreham; Hassocks v Eastbourne Town; Crowborough v Little Common; Peacehaven v Chichester City; Littlehampton Town v Wick; Bognor v Haywards Heath; AFC Uckfield v Bexhill. Lancing v East Grinstead; Burgess Hill v Horsham YMCA; Billingshurst v Arundel; Whitehawk v Newhaven; Midhurst v Eastbourne United; Steyning v Horsham.