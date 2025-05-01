Last-day escape from relegation? It was a last-minute one for Shoreham
On a dramatic final day of Southern Combination premier division action, the Musselmen were involved in a three-way fight to avoid finishing 19th, the second relegation spot.
Things were not looking good with Shoreham losing 2-0 at home to play-off-hunting Eastbourne United and Loxwood drawing at second-placed Crowborough.
Had those scores both stayed the same, Shoreham would have been down – but Loxwood conceded an injury-time goal against the Crows to lose 1-0 and take the drop instead.
It sparked great scenes at Middle Road and the Shoreham FC Twitter account said to fans: “Thank you so much for your support. It’s been astonishing.”
They added their thanks to bosses Tom Cousins and Tom Bold, who they said had stepped up when needed most.
The end of Wick’s SCFL premier season was rather less dramatic. They lost 3-1 at home to Bexhill but finished a comfortable 14th.
Shoreham and the Dragons can both look forward to plenty of derbies next season, with Steyning and Lancing set to return to the SCFL's top division after relegation from the Isthmian south east.
Steyning rounded off their campaign with a 4-0 win at home to Herne Bay, Jack Barnes opening the scoring before Harry Shooman scored a hat-trick.
Lancing ended with a 6-1 defeat at Erith, Archie McGonigle their scorer.
