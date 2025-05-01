Last-day escape from relegation? It was a last-minute one for Shoreham

By Steve Bone
Published 1st May 2025, 14:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Shoreham FC were celebrating a last-day escape from relegation – in fact, it was a last-minute escape.

On a dramatic final day of Southern Combination premier division action, the Musselmen were involved in a three-way fight to avoid finishing 19th, the second relegation spot.

Things were not looking good with Shoreham losing 2-0 at home to play-off-hunting Eastbourne United and Loxwood drawing at second-placed Crowborough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Had those scores both stayed the same, Shoreham would have been down – but Loxwood conceded an injury-time goal against the Crows to lose 1-0 and take the drop instead.

Tom Cousins and Tom Bold guided the Musselmen to safety | Picture: Shoreham FCTom Cousins and Tom Bold guided the Musselmen to safety | Picture: Shoreham FC
Tom Cousins and Tom Bold guided the Musselmen to safety | Picture: Shoreham FC

It sparked great scenes at Middle Road and the Shoreham FC Twitter account said to fans: “Thank you so much for your support. It’s been astonishing.”

They added their thanks to bosses Tom Cousins and Tom Bold, who they said had stepped up when needed most.

The end of Wick’s SCFL premier season was rather less dramatic. They lost 3-1 at home to Bexhill but finished a comfortable 14th.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shoreham and the Dragons can both look forward to plenty of derbies next season, with Steyning and Lancing set to return to the SCFL's top division after relegation from the Isthmian south east.

Steyning rounded off their campaign with a 4-0 win at home to Herne Bay, Jack Barnes opening the scoring before Harry Shooman scored a hat-trick.

Lancing ended with a 6-1 defeat at Erith, Archie McGonigle their scorer.

Related topics:ShorehamLancingLoxwood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice