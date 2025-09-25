Last gasp equaliser denies Bexhill victory in ding dong battle at the Polegrove

An equaliser deep into injury time secured Eastbourne United a point in a classic derby night fixture with Bexhill United under the Polegrove lights on Wednesday.

A healthy midweek crowd of 153 saw United take a lead on five minutes with former Bexhill player Ollie Hull finishing cleanly when space opened up for him in the early exchanges.

Bexhill came back strongly and benefitted from the return of influential skipper Richie Welch and left winger Ryan Moir. Eastbourne keeper Alex Hobden was kept busy and the ref waved away at least one strong penalty shout for the home side as the play ebbed and flowed up and down the park.

Eastbourne went in at the break one up and nearly doubled their lead soon after when a speculative cross pinged off the Bexhill bar but it was the Pirates who were celebrating a few minutes later when a brilliant chip from Jack Shonk into the box saw Charlie Playford finish with a skilfully placed header that floated over Hobden and into the net.

Bexhill programme for Wednesdays game

Bexhill were now firing on all cylinders and the introduction of the experienced striker Nathan Crabb, signed earlier in the week, added fresh impetus as they sought out a winner. Within minutes of coming on Crabb went close with a header and was causing mayhem leading the line. On 66 minutes Hobden was called upon to make another great save to keep his side on level terms.

The strike that gave Bexhill the lead on 77 minutes was yet another early contender for goal of the season, a great delivery into the box from Shonk was cleared out only as far as Max Hollobone and from a good twenty yards he bent the ball into the top corner.

Eastbourne weren’t done yet and put the Bexhill goal under some serious pressure as the minutes ticked down. In injury time Halsey came close and it was a warning shot for the Pirates as on 95 minutes Mo Huchu fired the ball home after a goal mouth scramble.

It was a kicker for Bexhill after having turned the game around but for the neutral it was one hell of a game of football and great advert for the Southern Combination League. Bexhill’s next home game is on Saturday 4th October and the club have cut admission prices for the day and are looking to build a big crowd under the banner of Football For A Fiver.