Last gasp equaliser for Bridges

Pitching In Isthmian League South East Division Three Bridges 2 Herne Bay 2 (h-t : 1-1) Referee : Colman O’Meara

What many would describe as a typical end of season affair, although both teams tried their hardest to take all the points, particularly in the second half.

But it was a fairly turgid opening half hour with the nearest anyone came to a goal being when Noel Fisher’s shot went wide after he’d got through a well disciplined visiting defence.

It was Herne Bay who took the lead after 35 minutes when a corner was headed back across goal by Liam Friend for Michael Salako to finish comfortably. Reece Hallard came close almost immediately before Bridges were awarded a penalty for a late challenge on Dan Ferreira. Up stepped Ben Holden, who gave keeper Kie Plumley no chance with a thumping spot kick after forty minutes.

The second half was livelier with Bridges creating openings but failing at the last moment, and they probably felt aggrieved to slip behind again after 74 minutes. This time a deep free kick from the right by Scott Heard couldn’t be cleared by Will Tillman and his defenders, and Friend took advantage by stabbing home from close range.

Fisher made a great run but took too long with his final touch, whilst the returning Sam Bull almost caught out Plumley. But the visitors seemed to have completed a double over their hosts until the game ticked into four minutes of added time. Harvey Woollard, a relentless figure in Bridges’ midfield, managed to touch the ball through for Hayden Velvick, who nudged it home for a deserved share of the spoils.

Bridges : W.Tillman, D.Ferreira (G.Falzon, 88), S.Bull, H.Neathey, B.Holden, J.Hallard, G.Luer, H.Woollard, R.Hallard (C.Hayden-Pickering, 77), N.Fisher, H.Velvick. Unused Subs. - S.Matthews, B.Irving, C.Bradly.

Herne Bay : K.Plumley, J.Hillier (J.Reid, 54), M.Saunders (F.Roberts, 54), E.Smith, L.Friend, S.Christie, T.Osinfolarin, S.Heard, M.Salako, K.Haysman (J.Ndozid, 65), E.Oluwasemo ( K.Rowland, 84).

Unused Sub. - J.Lartice.

Booked - Salako (72).

Bridges Man of the Match - Dan Ferreira.