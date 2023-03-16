Dominic Di Paola admitted the last ten days have been ‘tough going’ for Horsham FC.

The Hornets thumped lowly Kingstonian 4-1 away from home in the Isthmian Premier on Saturday, before being held to a 1-1 draw at midtable Potters Bar Town in midweek.

Kadell Daniel’s first half hat-trick did the damage for the Hornets at the Ks. Daniel Ajakaiye added a fourth in the second period before Imran Kayani hit a late consolation.

Di Paola said: “Kadell came up good on Saturday and got us the win. We created six chances on Saturday and we scored four, so we were quite accurate and ruthless.

Danial Ajakaiye hit Horsham's fourth at Kingstonian - and bagged the Hornets' equaliser at Potters Bar Town. Pictures by John Lines

"But roll back five or six games ago and we were creating ten or 12 chances in a game.

"Kadell was a world-beater on Saturday - he was brilliant. He had a brilliant game, and I think that spurred us on.

“We scored at good times. They started better than us, but we then scored early. And when we score early we’re a better team.”

Tuesday evening saw Horsham trail to Alieu Njie’s 52nd minute goal but Ajakaiye equalised ten minutes later.

Kadell Daniel bags his first of the afternoon at Kingstonian

The draw at Potters Bar leaves the Hornets tenth in the Isthmian Premier – just four points shy of the play-off places.

Di Paola added: “It just didn’t happen for us. In the second half we had a lot of the ball.

“The pitch was terrible, and they’ve just changed their manager so they’ve changed a load of players. But it was a game that we should be winning.

“It was good to have Lucas [Rodrigues] on. He came back and made a big difference, but without him and [Jack] Mazzone we’ve looked toothless in the last four games - and that's not really something I can say about this year.”

Kadell Daniel (far left) is congratulated after bagging his, and Horsham's, second at Kingstonian

“The last ten days have been tough going. Since Haringey, it’s been a tough batch of games that have come at a bad time with Sham [Fenelon] getting injured at Herne Bay. We didn’t have an out-and-out number nine and that hurts any team. It has hurt us.

“There’s still plenty to play for, but we need to be stronger. We’re a good side when we’re close to full-strength.”

Horsham host third-from-bottom Bowers & Pitsea this Saturday.