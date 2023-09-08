Late drama! 33 photos as Eastbourne Borough snatch win at Havant and Waterlooville

Eastbourne Borough made it two wins in a week with a late, late winner at Havant and Waterlooville.

An even game at Westleigh Park had remained goalless until Fletcher Holman drilled the Sports ahead on 79 minutes. Havant - reduced to ten men after Jamie Roberts’ second yellow - were thrown the lifeline of a cpnverted 89th minute penalty. But in stoppage time a spectacular hook shot by Ducarrey Sherriff earned Borough a sensational victory.

It was a second win inside five days for Mark Beard’s team, who’d won 2-1 at home to Weston on Saturday. This weekend they look to make it three in a row when they head to Yeovil.

See pictures from Havant v Borough by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked.

1 . Havant and Waterlooville v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (27).jpg Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-1 National South win at Havant Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

2 . Havant and Waterlooville v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (20).jpg Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-1 National South win at Havant Photo: Trevor Round:Lydia and Nick Redman

3 . Havant and Waterlooville v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (23).jpg Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-1 National South win at Havant Photo: Trevor Round:Lydia and Nick Redman