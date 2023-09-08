Late drama! 33 photos as Eastbourne Borough snatch win at Havant and Waterlooville

BREAKING
Eastbourne Borough made it two wins in a week with a late, late winner at Havant and Waterlooville.
By Steve Bone
Published 8th Sep 2023, 07:44 BST

An even game at Westleigh Park had remained goalless until Fletcher Holman drilled the Sports ahead on 79 minutes. Havant - reduced to ten men after Jamie Roberts’ second yellow - were thrown the lifeline of a cpnverted 89th minute penalty. But in stoppage time a spectacular hook shot by Ducarrey Sherriff earned Borough a sensational victory.

It was a second win inside five days for Mark Beard’s team, who’d won 2-1 at home to Weston on Saturday. This weekend they look to make it three in a row when they head to Yeovil.

See pictures from Havant v Borough by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked.

