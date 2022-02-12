Late drama at both ends: Bognor draw at Leatherhead

After going behind, they went 2-1 up thanks to Nathan Odokonyero and James Crane's late penalty but this was cancelled out by a late Tanners penalty, which saw the points shared.

With Jake Flannigan out for the remainder of the season due to injury and Harvey Whyte away, Craig Robson and Charlie Bell returned to the starting up for Bognor. On two occasions in the early going Leatherhead had two half chances - first Antonio German tried to set up Jermaine McGlashan down the right flank and then James O'Halloran did the same down the other end searching for Jake Embery but both rolled out of play.

Odokonyero ran inside from the right but his strike was shut down from outside the area. Archie Burnett played it square to O'Halloran on the overlap. O'Halloran put it back inside along the deck but Burnett's low strike was deflected wide off a Bognor defender. German was also denied by a defender's block seconds after, meaning another corner but this was dealt with by Robson.

The Rocks in action at Leatherhead / Picture: Lyn Phillips

Finlay Lovatt had a chance from outside the box but he scuffed it wide. Then a ball through the middle was knocked on neatly by Harrison Brook towards Dan Gifford but he was closed down by the goalkeeper. Aaron Lamont put the corner in towards Cameron Black but his header, under pressure in the air was directed straight at Amadou Tangara.

Lovatt played it back to Calvin Davies who squared up before shooting from 25 yards out but it was easily saved as it rolled along the deck to him. McGlashan went to ground in the box and the appeals were ignored by the referee as Bognor managed to clear the danger. Leatherhead looked the more dangerous on the break. German impeded Brook clearly and won a free-kick near the touchline.

Tangara made a crucial save as he tipped the long throw in nodded on by Black onto his crossbar and away with his fingertips. The referee held up play soon after to talk to the Learherhead bench following a complaint by the linesman. A ball through the middle into the box by Lamont was seemingly gathered by Tangara but Embery was sliding in to win the ball as well. Tangara got the full force of his flailing boot in the chest and both players required treatment for the incident.

Tangara experienced some discomfort to his thumb and received treatment from the physio. This came before Rocks had another chance as Lovatt diverted it wide from Joe Dandy's low cross following good work from Gifford. Kyron Richards diverted a defensive header back towards goal but his goalkeeper did well to catch it as it flew towards goal off Bell's cross.

James Crane celebrates putting Bognor ahead from the spot - and gets booked for it / Picture: Trevor Staff

Davies went into the book for handball on the left side near the halfway line as the first half was drawing to a close. The Tanners were still looking the likelier to score but were poor in the final third. Lamont played a ball through splitting the defence but Richards and McGlashan were both offside.

Davies won possession deep in Leatherhead's half before running on and finding Odokonyero on the run. His low ball across the box was palmed out by the goalkeeper but Davies couldn't win the ball back and then his poked attempt was feeble and outstretched as well so this was easily saved. HT 0-0

Davies played it diagonally out wide to Dandy who was unmarked before crossing it but Adam Deshois gathered it in the air. Then Brook cut the ball back to Lovatt who hit it early and from 25 yards out, it was always rising over the bar. Gifford also received treatment from the physio after he clashed into the barrier behind the goal during the incident.

Bell went into the book after arguing about the freekick given to Leatherhead as Joe Cook pulled back Embery. Then Burnett found himself with the ball just outside the box but his lowly struck attempt was stopped by Tangara. Dandy won a corner on the right in a rare Bognor attack. Bell fired it low into the area and Robson diverted it back towards goal but it was saved by the goalkeeper.

Bognor went behind soon after. Burnetg played it back towards Lamont who let fly with a direct effort from outside the box. Tangara got something onto it with his dive but he couldn't stop it flying into the net.

Ashton Leigh then replaced the quiet Brook on 62 minutes. Cook had a nosebleed and so the referee had to stop the play and allow him to receive treatment and change his shirt. McGlashan sped onto the overlap and whipped in a cross but it bounced onto the top netting and out for a goal kick.

Bognor lost possession on the halfway line allowing Burnett in and he played the ball instantly through to German but after beating the offside trap he had only Tangara to beat. His attempt was poor though, flashing his low effort wide of the left post with the goalkeeper diving to his right.

Harvey Hughes was replaced by James Crane on 70 minutes. Odokonyero did well to hold up the ball with his chest before playing it square to Crane but his strike was slowed up thanks to a block and well gathered by the goalkeeper. Cook made a run out of defence but got caught out and then Burnett's shot was deflected wide for a corner. Lamont took it but his cross was snuffed out by Crane in the air.

Bognor played it forward and finally got their equaliser. Odokonyero hit efforts twice from a tight angle but both were saved - but finally he prodded it in with the goalkeeper stranded.

Leigh was fouled by Desbois as he raised his hand to punch and after Gifford and Leigh complained, the referee booked the goalkeeper. The referee pointed to the spot and Crane sent the goalkeeper the wrong way firing it into the net. Crane celebrated with the fans and swirled his shirt off and was booked for this.

But Leatherhead responded with a penalty of their own. Black toppled over under pressure from Robson who was deemed to have fouled the player, according to the referee, and he went into the book after he pointed straight to the spot. German stepped up to confidently hit it high into the net to equal the scores.

Bell was replaced by Ethan Robb right after Leatherhead had a goal disallowed for offside. Jacob Mellis's glancing header bounced in but the linesman had his flag up. In the last seconds it was Leigh's drifted corner that had to be punched away by the goalkeeper. The game ended in a draw but either team could have taken it in the end, in a rather poor game technically for both sides.

Rocks travel to Corinthian Casuals on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Rocks: Tangara, Dandy, Hughes (Crane 70), Davies, Cook, Robson, Bell (Robb 90), Lovatt, Odokonyero, Gifford, Brook (Leigh 62). Subs not used: Howick, Wyatt (GK)