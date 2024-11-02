Crawley Town left it late to avoid an FA Cup first round upset against Maidenhead United. A late winner from Tola Showunmi gave Rob Elliot’s side a 2-1 win to leave them one victory from a prized place in the third round.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maidenhead United started the game the better side and they had the best chance of the first half as Sam Barratt was denied by Jojo Wollacott. But neither side was able to get into a rhythm.

The Reds picked up the intensity at the start of the second half; however, they had nothing to show for it. Elliot’s side began to get frustrated with their finishing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maidenhead United opened the scoring with a goal from Shawn McCoulsky midway through the half.

Elliot’s side were rescued with a late injury time equaliser from their captain Toby Mullarkey. The strike from the skipper took the game into extra time.

Maidenhead started extra time on the front foot – after all, they were looking to progress to the 2nd round of the FA Cup for the first time since 1886.

But as the game looked like it was going to a penalty shootout, Tola Showunmi stepped up with a l116th minute strike from long distance to secure the win for the Reds.

Player ratings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toby Mullarkey rescued Crawley Townwith a late equaliser at Maidenhead - before Town won in extra time (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Jojo Wollacott- with very little to do in the first half, Wollacott was up to the task when his team called up on him. Unfortunately, a collision in the second half led to an early substitution. 7

Jeremy Kelly- An energetic performance up and down the left side, solid going forward and at the back. 7

Toby Mullarkey - A fantastic performance from the skipper. Dominant at the back and in the opponents’ penalty area. Popping up with an important equaliser. 8

Joy Mukena - A commanding display at the back, strong in the air and in the tackles. 8

Benjamin Tanimu - All round solid performance. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy - A composed performance from the wingback, creating a few chances going forward whilst nuillifying any threat down his side. 7

Cameron Bragg – A solid first half performance in the middle of the pitch, struggled to impact the game in the 2nd half. 7

Panutche Camara – A quiet performance for his standards, resulting in a early substitution. 7

Jack Roles - Effective going forward, creating several chances for the Reds. 7

Gavan Holohan - A solid performance. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tola Showunmi - Man of the Match. Dominating aerial duals and a willing runner. Topped off with an emphatic strike. 9

Subs

Jasper Sheik - A good performance from the youngster, kept his side in the game 9

Bradley Ibrahim – Affected the game off the bench, lifting the energy levels for the Reds. 7

Ade Adeyemo - A lively performance off the bench, creating several scoring opportunities. 7

Harry Forster - Not on long enough to make an impact.

Will Swan - Set up the winner, a good performance off the bench. 8

Max Anderson - Not on long enough to make an impact,