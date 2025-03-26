Hastings United were unable to close the gap between themselves and Isthmian premier division safety as they drew 1-1 with Canvey Island at the Pilot Field.

The Us remain 10 points away from Canvey, who are one place outside of the relegation zone with six games to go.

Davide Rodari gave Hastings a deserved lead in the 45th minute from the spot but Canvey scored a late equaliser to dent Hastings’ hopes of survival.

From the spot, Rodari gave the hosts the lead moments before half-time. After being fouled inside the box, the winger stepped up and calmly converted the penalty into the bottom corner.

Hastings United boss Danny Searle - picture by Jon Smalldon

It was a goal that had been coming for Danny Searle’s side, who had plenty of earlier chances.

The first chance of the game fell nicely for Siya Ligendza inside the opening 10 minutes who saw his first time strike saved brilliantly.

Hastings then had two quick chances which lifted the spirit of the home fans inside the stadium. Taner Dogan’s enticing low cross into the box was cleared and from the resulting corner Ollie Black saw his powerful header goalwards saved.

Despite a dominant first half display from Hastings which left their fans in fine voice, their work was only half done.

Ben Wells almost doubled the lead at the start of the second half with an audacious strike from long range which bounced awkwardly for Bobby Mason before the shot stopper pushed it onto the crossbar.

After a well-worked passing move, Reece Grant found himself through on goal but his heavy touch let him down and Mason could comfortably collect the ball from his feet.

Having not troubled Louis Rogers all game, Canvey equalised with their first chance through Jeremy Santos-Hurtado who redirected Chris Harris’s low drilled strike into the bottom corner.

With the clock running down, Harris was sent off for the visitors in the 88th minute which gave Hastings a huge opportunity to find a winner.

However, Adam Lovatt couldn’t keep his long range effort down and it went over the bar.

After multiple efforts at goal were blocked by the Canvey defence, Lovatt had another opportunity to find the winner as the ball fell nicely for the midfielder but his powerful strike then smashed into a wall of defenders and out for a corner.

This caused tempers to flare on the pitch and the referee was forced to take back control of the game by handing out a red card for either side – Hastings’ Alex Kpakpe and Canvey’s Jamie Salmon – leaving 10 versus nine on the pitch for the remaining few seconds.

Hastings host second place Billericay Town on Saturday before visiting already relegated Bowers and Pitsea the week after.