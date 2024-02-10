Inside the first two minutes Cheshunt had the ball in the net but Nnamdi Nwachukwu's goal didn't stand as he was offside. Then Calvin Davies chipped the ball out wide for Alfie Bridgman to get a cross in, but this was hacked clear. Nwachukwu ran inside from the left after a swift counter attack but his right-footed strike flew high over the bar on six minutes.Davies made a good interception and won the ball in Cheshunt's half but his low cross in was gathered by Woody Williamson. Bognor had a chance as Dan Gifford burst through and decided to pass out wide to Lucas Pattenden instead of shooting. Pattenden got the cross in which was battled for in the air by Gifford but the ball fell to Tommy-Lee Higgs with his back to goal. However, his flicked chance flew high over the crossbar on 12 minutes.Higgs did well to pass inside to Gifford who knocked it out to the right and Pattenden did well to cut inside and pass square to Ben Anderson but his short advance and fierce effort was always rising over the bar. Then Cheshunt bizarrely won a corner after a shot by Jamie Reynolds appeared to be deflected by the head of Nwachukwu out of play.In a worrying moment for Bognor, Pattenden pulled up off the ball and had to be replaced by Jasper Mather on 21 minutes.Gifford did well to win possession to pass it out wide for Bridgman, who was switched to the right. Bridgman cut inside before unleashing a left-footed strike and forcing Williamson into a parried save. Gifford won the ball with a great tackle. He passed it off to Higgs who made a little run into the area before firing it hard at goal. It was pushed out by the keeper as Bognor were playing well and creating chances.It got worse as the injury count increased – Anderson went off injured after a challenge on Isiah Noel-Williams. The Rocks midfielder also went into the book on 30 minutes before coming off for Joe Rabbetts, who has been also struggling with tonsillitis.Douglas appeared to go through the back of Nwachukwu and the referee missed the challenge and so play continued until the Cheshunt striker received treatment. On 39 minutes Rocks stopper Ryan Hall gathered a high hanging corner kick by Antonis Vasiliou from the right.Marcel Elva-Fontaine got a nice cross in from the right and it was flicked on by a defender right into the path of Vasiliou in the box. His strike was pushed away well by Hall in first half stoppage time.Bognor had a good chance deep into added-on time. Gifford laid the ball off for Higgs who fired it at goal but a good save from Williamson denied him. Then Mather’s effort on the rebound was blocked by a defender.Just after this Mather squared it to Davies who hit it right footed and wide. HT 0-0Dejon Noel-Williams had to come on to replace the dangerous Nwachukwu on 46 minutes within seconds of the second half kicking off. Eventually he was allowed on after a lengthy delay with a problem with his hand.Bognor deservedly took the lead A ball in from the right by Bridgman was nodded down by Higgs on the back post and Mather was unmarked before belting it in on 49 minutes.Bognor should have scored again seconds later as Higgs latched on to a ball won in the air by Gifford. Higgs hit it on the volley and agonisingly wide of the right post.Douglas had to receive treatment for a dislodged tooth after a blow to the head and had to receive treatment, which held up for play for a while. He eventually had to be replaced by Dan Smith on 57 minutes.A straight red was rightly shown to Cheshunt’s Jamie Reynolds as his bad challenge on 64 minutes saw his studs up on Rabbetts in the centre circle.Bognor should have gone two goals up as Mather's chance was saved and then Matt Burgess struck wide on the follow up. Davies's free-kick was punched away and then Spencer Spurway fired one wide of the goal on 68 minutes.